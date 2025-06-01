Where Cardinals HC-QB Duo Falls in NFL Rankings
The Arizona Cardinals' duo of HC Jonathan Gannon and QB Kyler Murray join powers for a third season together as a duo, though it'll be Murray's second season fully healthy under Gannon after spending half of 2023 rehabbing a torn ACL.
Gannon has been nothing short of a chest-pounding maniac for his quarterback, who he gushes over at any given opportunity when placed in front of a microphone.
Perhaps that's coach speak - but having been front and center for every Gannon press conference since his arrival - he absolutely believes in Murray.
And perhaps rightfully so.
Gannon/Murray Duo Disrespected in NFL Rankings?
The discourse around Murray and Gannon, individually, couldn't be any different.
Murray enters his seventh season under center for the Cardinals, and 2025 is shaping up to be an ultimate "boom-or-bust" year for the former No. 1 overall pick. His future, at this point in time, certainly feels up in the air after an inconsistent start to his career.
Gannon, only two years donning a headset at State Farm Stadium, has shown steady improvement since the first day he took over and has Cardinals fans dreaming of the postseason early in Arizona's rebuild. He's certainly trending the right way.
In Sports Illustrated's recent QB/HC duo rankings, Arizona fell to No. 19 - an improvement from their placement last year (24) but still seemingly low - maybe by just a couple spots.
"Gannon’s Cardinals were surprisingly competitive last year, winning eight games. Now, after what appears to be a solid draft combined with the offseason signing of edge rusher Josh Sweat, Arizona could contend for a playoff berth," wrote Matt Verderame.
"Murray flourished in his first season under coordinator Drew Petzing, throwing for 3,851 yards and 21 touchdowns while completing 68.8% of his attempts."
The Cardinals finished just behind the Vikings (Kevin O'Connell is great but we don't know what to make of J.J. McCarthy) and Patriots (new HC in Mike Vrabel but a promising second-year QB in Drake Maye).
You could make solid arguments the Gannon/Murray duo belongs ahead of both, at least entering the 2025 season.
"I'm really excited where he's at right now. I really am. I’m not going to make any power statements but he’s gonna have a hell of a year, I know that," Gannon said of Murray back at the NFL Combine.
The potential is there, but 2025 is precisely the year Arizona needs to shed the "potential" label and produce.