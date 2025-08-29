Analyst Reveals Kyler Murray's Biggest Weakness
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals move into Year 7 of the Kyler Murray needing answers now more than ever.
With a roster Murray himself previously described as the most complete he's had, postseason expectations surround head coach Jonathan Gannon's squad entering 2025.
"In totality of this team - this unit, I feel like, is definitely one of the best I've been a part of for sure," he told reporters back in training camp.
Murray, obviously, will be a big part of the equation - though what does the former No. 1 overall pick need to improve on the most?
Pro Football Focus went through every starting quarterback in the league and picked their kryptonite:
Kyler Murray's Biggest Weakness? Pressure, Says PFF
John Kosko: "As we highlighted a year ago, Murray struggles mightily with pressure. Since 2020, he ranks 31st out of 33 eligible quarterbacks in PFF overall grade under pressure (37.9). That includes seasons in which he played through injury, but the mark doesn’t change much when looking at only his past two healthy years (42.0).
"While Murray showed improvement as a passer in 2024, especially from a clean pocket, where he ranked ninth in the NFL in PFF overall grade (91.5), his struggles under pressure remained."
This is a fairly common complaint when it comes to Murray, as the Cardinals' passer has struggled with throwing into pressure and overall consistency as a quarterback.
The connection between Murray and second-year receiver Marvin Harrison should only improve - which would ultimately help Arizona's offense in making the strides everybody in the desert expects them.
"The proof will be in the pudding, and it's our job to make sure that it looks right and it's better than last year," Gannon told media members. "As coaches and then as players, because we need that piece to be clicking to play well on offense, I do believe that, when we need it to.
"Now, when they put two guys on Marv, the ball ain't going to go to Marv. But other guys got to step up. However, when we need plays from those guys, we got to have plays from them."