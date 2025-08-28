Cardinals Sign New QB
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals lost quarterback Clayton Tune to the Green Bay Packers' practice squad after cutting him from the 53 man roster.
It didn't take long for the Cardinals to find his replacement.
Arizona is bringing on Kedon Slovis to their practice squad, per NFL Media's Tom Pelissero:
"Homecoming: QB Kedon Slovis, the onetime Arizona high school star, is signing to the #Cardinals practice squad, per source."
New Arizona Cardinals QB Kedon Slovis
Slovis went to high school at Desert Mountain in Scottsdale before playing at schools such as USC, Pitt and BYU.
Slovis went undrafted in the 2024 NFL Draft before signing with the Indianapolis Colts. Slovis was cut ahead of his rookie regular season and signed with the Houston Texans' practice squad.
He signed a reserve/future contract with the Texans this past offseason but was waived ahead of final roster cuts.
Slovis now enters a quarterback room behind Kyler Murray and Jacoby Brissett. Slovis will take on a role as the third (and emergency) quarterback on game days.
The Cardinals march into the new season with high hopes of competing for a playoff spot.
In an ideal world, the Cardinals won't come close to seeing Slovis on the field - as their success heavily depends on the shoulders of Murray and his health.
Slovis earned first-team All-Pac-12 honors in 2020 and was also the Pac-12 Freshman of the Year.
As far as losing Tune, the Cardinals finally cut bait with their former fifth-round pick after three training camps.
Slovis and the Cardinals are off this week before beginning Week 1 prep for the New Orleans Saints.