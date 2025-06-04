Cardinals 2024 First-Round Pick Named Breakout Candidate
With a newly-revitalized Arizona Cardinals defense - particularly an emphasis along the interior defensive line, the Cardinals are set up to see a much higher rate of success from their front seven across the board in 2025.
With a heavy mix of both proven veteran talents and young rising players from the 2024 and 2025 NFL drafts, opposing QBs should — on paper — be under a much higher rate of pressure from Arizona in the coming year.
With names like Josh Sweat, Dalvin Tomlinson and Calais Campbell added in free agency, and Walter Nolen III added in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, some names may fall below the realm of recency intrigue.
One such name is 2024 first-round pick Darius Robinson. According to an article from Bleacher Report's Alex Ballentine, Robinson is a breakout candidate to watch for Arizona.
Darius Robinson Could Breakout in 2025
"The Cardinals spent more resources on the defensive line than most teams threw at any position groups. Not only did they draft Walter Nolen in the first round, but they also signed Dalvin Tomlinson and Calais Campbell.
"All of those new additions shouldn't overshadow Darius Robinson in his second season. He only played six games and notched one sack in an injury-riddled rookie campaign. However, head coach Jonathan Gannon remains optimistic about the Missouri product," Ballentine wrote.
Robinson's 2024 was a unique circumstance. He suffered an unfortunate calf injury that held him out of much of his rookie season, then tragically lost his mother. Cardinals HC Jonathan Gannon has referred to Robinson's 2025 as "year 1.5."
Robinson himself believes 2025 will be a bounce back season.
“I just know its going to be something crazy. Last year was the hardest year of my life, but then it was the best year of my life in the same year. I definitely felt the lowest, but I also felt the highest, and I’m ready to get back to that highest point," he told reporters at voluntary OTA's.
Before the injury, Robinson was a training camp standout, and a freakish athletic talent. If he can truly get going in a complementary rotational role alongside proven veterans, there's not much doubt he could become a key contributor in Gannon and defensive coordinator Nick Rallis' revamped defensive unit.