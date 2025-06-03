How Cardinals Defense is Set for Success
The Arizona Cardinals are no longer in a severe talent deficit along their defensive line. With a bevy of recent additions — both of the veteran and rookie variety — added in the offseason, Arizona could be set up to perform at a high level defensively, with plenty of help from the new big men up front.
In fact, 2025's defensive roster offers a bit more in a schematic sense. Considering the complete lack of ability to generate pressures on opposing QBs in base defense, Cardinals defensive coordinator Nick Rallis and head coach Jonathan Gannon had to get creative at times, bringing pressure from unexpected areas and utilizing creative schematics to make more with less.
But this year, according to Pro Football Focus' Dalton Wasserman, Arizona's defense is set up to be able to succeed in a 3-4 base defensive scheme.
How Cardinals Defense Will Succeed in 2025
For those who may not know the intricacies of scheme, a 3-4 features three down linemen. Alongside them are four linebackers — two of which are generally pass rushing OLBs that line up similarly to defensive linemen on the edges.
But the result is a speedier group of players that can attack the edges with pass rushers, rather than two bigger defensive ends. With that comes the ability to play three interior DL to combat the run while still getting after the QB.
Here's why the Cardinals are set up for 3-4 success, according to Wasserman:
"Cardinals head coach and ex-Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon is also a disciple of the 3-4 defense. He now has a multitude of options when it comes to deploying five defensive linemen at a time after the team spent this offseason adding a ton of defensive line talent.
"The Cardinals actually tied for second in the NFL with a 78.0 PFF run-defense grade from a 3-4 front last season. That could improve even further this season after the team added Calais Campbell, Dalvin Tomlinson and Josh Sweat in free agency. The soon-to-be 39-year-old Campbell may be the most impactful of the group in run defense after amazingly leading all interior defenders with an 85.9 PFF run-defense grade last season.
"Arizona also added one of college football’s best run defenders, Walter Nolen, with the 16th-overall pick in the draft. Nolen placed second behind Mason Graham last year with a 91.6 PFF run-defense grade. His 35 pressures as a pass rusher were also a top-10 mark in the nation. Those additions, along with incumbents Zaven Collins, Baron Browning and 2024 first-round pick Darius Robinson, could make Arizona’s defensive line one of the most feared units in the league."
Wasserman's point is well-taken. The Cardinals struggled with overall talent rather than at the schematic level. Considering they added a wealth of options, including a high-end outside linebacker in Sweat and a pair of run-stuffers in Campbell and Nolen, the Cardinals may not need to shift far outside their base defense.
If that does pan out, it will be a breath of fresh air for Arizona. Considering a heavy blitz package was the only way to put pressure on opposing QBs in 2024, the Cardinals will likely be able to get the job done without straying too far out of their 3-4 personnel.
Regardless, the added talent will benefit Arizona in multiple ways. But Gannon and Rallis' defensive alignment has never been the question.
Now, it can be the answer.