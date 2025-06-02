Revamped Defense Will Elevate These 3 Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals' defense - particularly the front seven - is nearly unrecognizable from previous years.
It took just one offseason for GM Monti Ossenfort to completely revamp a unit that struggled in a major way through the course of 2024, but the pieces are now in place for Nick Rallis' guys to flip their reputation into a potential team strength.
But who will benefit the most from a defensive line that will now feature multiple sturdy options and an assumed higher rate of pass rushing success?
1: OLB Baron Browning
Browning has high potential and had a high rate of success against opposing OLs, even when his raw production was quite low. Browning is more of a speed technique type pass rusher, and with newly-signed Josh Sweat opposite him, with a plethora of legitimate interior options taking attention away from the edges, Browning could find himself as a complementary piece that picks up more sacks than expected.
In fact, it wouldn't be that much of a shock to see Browning outperform Sweat on the surface level, not because he's a better player, but because the attention from opponents' OL units will be spread much thinner, focusing on Sweat along the edge and names like Walter Nolen III, Calais Campbell, Dalvin Tomlinson and other interior threats.
2: QB Kyler Murray
He doesn't play defense, but that's where the benefit lies for Arizona's franchise QB. With an inconsistent offense in 2024, Murray (rightfully) shouldered a large portion of the blame for Arizona's 2-5 record down the stretch.
There were aspects of Murray's game that raised concern, but ultimately, it's not exactly his fault his defense gave up 36 points to the Carolina Panthers, or couldn't make a fourth down stop against the Minnesota Vikings.
If Murray is alleviated from being the hero of the franchise, he can settle into a more consistent, game-managing role, and that's perfectly fine for the type of run-first offense Arizona runs.
3: The Young Secondary
Fair enough, this isn't one player, but it is a group of young players who have shown high levels of potential. Max Melton, rookie Will Johnson, Starling Thomas V, Dadrion Taylor-Demerson, and even established stars like Garrett Williams and Budda Baker will have the benefit of front-seven support for the first time in years (or their entire career).
Considering these DBs have all either proven themselves or shown potential, they'll now be given a higher margin for error, and the time opposing QBs have to let their routes develop will shorten. Expect big strides from this group in 2025.