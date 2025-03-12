Cardinals NFL Draft Picks Officially Set
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals now officially have their 2025 NFL Draft picks set.
Arizona - as of today - is slated to have six picks when late April rolls around:
No. 16 (First Round)
No. 47 (Second Round)
No. 78 (Third Round)
No. 115 (Fourth Round)
No. 152 (Fifth Round)
No. 225 (Seventh Round)
The Cardinals don't have their sixth-round pick after dealing that selection to the Denver Broncos in exchange for Baron Browning at last year's trade deadline.
Browning just inked a two-year extension to stay in the desert.
Arizona's seventh-round pick isn't their own, as they traded their original selection to the Carolina Panthers for Robbie "Chosen" Anderson - though they do own the Kansas City Chiefs' seventh-rounder thanks to a prior deal for Cameron Thomas.
After picking in the top ten the previous two seasons under general manager Monti Ossenfort, the Cardinals picking mid-round is new territory, which provides different challenges:
"Huge difference. I hope we continue to slide further back in the draft. That's why we're doing this. Certainly, a different feel for us this year going into this draft. Picking at three and picking at four, we could narrow down who was going to be sitting there for us," he told reporters at the NFL Scouting Combine.
"It gets a little bit harder picking at 16. I think the importance of us staying flexible and just... hey, we have to wait and see what happens in front of us and then you have to wait and see what opportunities come your way. Those won't declare until a couple of hours into the event on Thursday night. It just adds a few more variables into what we've dealt with last couple of years."
Could the Cardinals see some movement like in previous years?
"You never know how it's going to go," head coach Jonathan Gannon said at the Combine.
"We could be picking - I'm not going to put my foot in my mouth - you're picking 16 right now, it doesn't mean that's where we're going to be picking."