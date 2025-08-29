Arizona Cardinals 2025 X-Factor Revealed
It's no longer an obvious answer as to which member of the Arizona Cardinals might be the most impactful contributor.
In past seasons, it's been the obvious in-house candidates. But ahead of 2025, with a revamped defense and high expectations for a potential playoff run, Arizona's X-factor may very well come from the pool of new players.
A recent article by ESPN's Ben Solak broke down each NFL team's X-Factor, and the Cardinals' featured a new name.
Arizona's X-Factor? Pass rusher Josh Sweat.
"The Cardinals' defense is as well-coached as any, and it has a talented depth chart filled with useful role players. To elevate to a playoff team, Arizona needs stars -- guys who can win the late downs and the fourth-quarter plays that put the finishing touches on victories," Solak writes.
"Budda Baker is one, but we're looking for more. Those stars might come from anywhere: rookies Walter Nolen III and Will Johnson, second-year man Darius Robinson or perhaps Sweat.
"Sweat's best NFL season came under Jonathan Gannon's coaching with the Eagles in 2022, when he registered 11 sacks, 15 tackles for loss and 51 pressures. Sweat has always been more of a three-down player with impactful run snaps and a modest pass-rush profile. But when third downs come, he'll be the primary pass rusher.
"The bad news is he'll see double-teams and chip help. The good news is that Gannon and defensive coordinator Nick Rallis will try to scheme up some one-on-ones for Sweat anyway. The Cardinals were 26th in team pressure rate last season, but Sweat alone can yank that number up if he's beating league-average left tackles," Solak wrote.
In terms of overall production, Sweat may not actually light up the scoreboard. That's alright.
The move to bring him in was more about raising the floor, while adding a player who has a familiarity (and highest level of success) under head Coach Jonathan Gannon.
Sweat is an excellent player, but what he will likely do more than anything else is take protection away from the other side or the interior. Arizona's young players and rookies along the DL and edge will have a chance to serve in a complementary role.
So while Sweat himself may not be receiving Defensive Player of the Year votes come season's end, he'll almost certainly be the catalyst that contributes to a higher level of defensive success for Arizona.