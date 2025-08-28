Arizona Cardinals Again Shake-Up Roster
ARIZONA -- Arizona Cardinals HC Jonathan Gannon was insistent the roster wasn't completely set after the initial 53 man roster was announced.
"A lot of moving parts. I would say this: The roster, just like all 32 teams, is very fluid, especially the first week or two. So it's probably not going to look like the same as it does right now in a couple days, or even going into week one," Gannon said earlier this week.
To no surprise, he was correct.
The Cardinals Announce More Roster Moves
The Cardinals re-signed long-snapper Aaron Brewer, who was a surprise omission from the team's first 53-man roster.
It was merely procedural, however, as general manager Monti Ossenfort added Justin Jones to the initial roster despite being injured.
Speaking of Jones - he was officially placed on injured reserve, which was another expected move.
Jones got hurt earlier in preseason action. He now joins Hayden Conner and Christian Jones on injured reserve. JJ Russell is also on the list but he's out for the season while Conner/Jones can return after four weeks.
Practice Squad Gets Boosted
The Cardinals also filled most of their practice squad today. After releasing Sincere Haynesworth - Arizona added CB Chigozie Anusiem, OL Demontrey Jacobs and QB Kedon Slovis to their practice squad today.
The NFL also granted an international player practice squad exemption for offensive lineman Roy Mbaeteka.
More on each new addition via the Cardinals' Media Relations Dept.:
"Anusiem (6-1, 200) played one game with Cleveland last year and was inactive in seven other contests after signing with the Browns active roster from the Commanders practice squad. He entered the league in 2024 with Washington as an undrafted rookie free agent from Colorado State and began the season on the Commanders practice squad prior to joining the Browns.
"The 24-year old Anusiem played his final two collegiate seasons at Colorado State after spending his first three years at California. He played 23 games in two years at Colorado State and had 93 tackles and one interception."
"Jacobs (6-6, 315) spent the preseason with New England after playing 15 games with 13 starts at tackle in 2024 with the Patriots. He joined the Patriots last season after spending his rookie season on the practice squad of the Broncos.
"Jacobs entered the league in 2023 with Denver as an undrafted rookie free agent from South Florida. The 26-year old Jacobs played three seasons at South Florida after beginning his college career at Grambling State."
"Slovis (6-2, 223) is a Scottsdale, AZ native who played at Desert Mountain High School prior to playing collegiately at BYU (2023), Pittsburgh (2022) and USC (2019-21). He comes to the Cardinals from Houston where he spent his rookie season in 2024 on the Texans practice squad. Slovis entered the league last year with Indianapolis as an undrafted rookie free agent and was signed by Houston following the preseason.
"While in college, Slovis played 46 games and competed 989-of-1,533 passes for 11,689 yards and 80 touchdowns. His offensive coordinator while at Desert Mountain High School was former Cardinals quarterback and Hall of Famer Kurt Warner."