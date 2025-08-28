All Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals Again Shake-Up Roster

The Arizona Cardinals move into the regular season after making these moves.

Donnie Druin

Aug 9, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Houston Texans quarterback Kedon Slovis (16) drops back to pass against the Minnesota Vikings in the third quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images
Aug 9, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Houston Texans quarterback Kedon Slovis (16) drops back to pass against the Minnesota Vikings in the third quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images / Brad Rempel-Imagn Images
In this story:

ARIZONA -- Arizona Cardinals HC Jonathan Gannon was insistent the roster wasn't completely set after the initial 53 man roster was announced.

"A lot of moving parts. I would say this: The roster, just like all 32 teams, is very fluid, especially the first week or two. So it's probably not going to look like the same as it does right now in a couple days, or even going into week one," Gannon said earlier this week.

To no surprise, he was correct.

The Cardinals Announce More Roster Moves

Arizona Cardinals LS Aaron Brewe
Aug 9, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals long snapper Aaron Brewer (46) against the Kansas City Chiefs during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Cardinals re-signed long-snapper Aaron Brewer, who was a surprise omission from the team's first 53-man roster.

It was merely procedural, however, as general manager Monti Ossenfort added Justin Jones to the initial roster despite being injured.

Read More: Cardinals Reveal New Uniforms

Speaking of Jones - he was officially placed on injured reserve, which was another expected move.

Jones got hurt earlier in preseason action. He now joins Hayden Conner and Christian Jones on injured reserve. JJ Russell is also on the list but he's out for the season while Conner/Jones can return after four weeks.

Practice Squad Gets Boosted

The Cardinals also filled most of their practice squad today. After releasing Sincere Haynesworth - Arizona added CB Chigozie Anusiem, OL Demontrey Jacobs and QB Kedon Slovis to their practice squad today.

The NFL also granted an international player practice squad exemption for offensive lineman Roy Mbaeteka.

More on each new addition via the Cardinals' Media Relations Dept.:

Arizona Cardinals QB Kedon Slovi
Aug 9, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Houston Texans quarterback Kedon Slovis (16) against the Minnesota Vikings in the third quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images / Brad Rempel-Imagn Images

"Anusiem (6-1, 200) played one game with Cleveland last year and was inactive in seven other contests after signing with the Browns active roster from the Commanders practice squad. He entered the league in 2024 with Washington as an undrafted rookie free agent from Colorado State and began the season on the Commanders practice squad prior to joining the Browns.

"The 24-year old Anusiem played his final two collegiate seasons at Colorado State after spending his first three years at California. He played 23 games in two years at Colorado State and had 93 tackles and one interception."

"Jacobs (6-6, 315) spent the preseason with New England after playing 15 games with 13 starts at tackle in 2024 with the Patriots. He joined the Patriots last season after spending his rookie season on the practice squad of the Broncos.

"Jacobs entered the league in 2023 with Denver as an undrafted rookie free agent from South Florida. The 26-year old Jacobs played three seasons at South Florida after beginning his college career at Grambling State."

"Slovis (6-2, 223) is a Scottsdale, AZ native who played at Desert Mountain High School prior to playing collegiately at BYU (2023), Pittsburgh (2022) and USC (2019-21). He comes to the Cardinals from Houston where he spent his rookie season in 2024 on the Texans practice squad. Slovis entered the league last year with Indianapolis as an undrafted rookie free agent and was signed by Houston following the preseason.

"While in college, Slovis played 46 games and competed 989-of-1,533 passes for 11,689 yards and 80 touchdowns. His offensive coordinator while at Desert Mountain High School was former Cardinals quarterback and Hall of Famer Kurt Warner."

feed

Published
Donnie Druin
DONNIE DRUIN

Donnie Druin is the Publisher for All Cardinals and Inside The Suns. Donnie moved to Arizona in 2012 and has been with Fan Nation since 2018. In college he won "Best Sports Column" in the state of Arizona for his section and has previously provided coverage for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Arizona State Sun Devils. Follow Donnie on Twitter @DonnieDruin for more news, updates, analysis and more!

Home/News