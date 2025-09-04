All Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals Add 2 Players to Week 1 Injury Report

The Arizona Cardinals could be without a key DL.

Donnie Druin

Aug 9, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman Dante Stills (55) against the Kansas City Chiefs during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals have added two more players to their Week 1 injury report against the New Orleans Saints.

With Will Hernandez (knee) and Jon Gaines (thumb) already on the report, Dante Stills (heel) and Owen Pappoe (quad) were added on Thursday.

Hernandez and Gaines both maintained their participation statuses in limited and full fashion, respectively. Stills was the only non participant while Pappoe was limited.

Arizona Cardinals DE Dante Still
Stills is highly expected to be a top contributor along a loaded Cardinals defensive line in 2025. With Arizona already down names in Walter Nolen, BJ Ojulari, Bilal Nichols and Justin Jones, Stills is viewed as a vital depth piece in the trenches approaching the first portion of the season.

Hernandez is still working his way back from a torn ACL suffered early in the 2024 season, though his status as a limited participant is encouraging for his return sooner rather than later - even if it isn't this week.

Pappoe is a speedy rotational inside linebacker that mostly will get run on special teams barring injuries ahead of him on the depth chart. The same can be said for Gaines, though he's the primary backup center and left guard for Arizona entering their regular season debut.

Chase Young, New Orleans Saint
Chase Young was downgraded from limited to DNP on Thursday with his calf issue. He was the only player to see his participation level drop from Wednesday and would be a blow to New Orleans' front seven on Sunday if he can't go.

On the other side of the trenches, starting guard Trevor Penning again was a DNP due to a toe ailment, putting his status in doubt for Sunday barring quite the turnaround over the next 24-36 hours.

Khristian Boyd (hand) did see a bump from limited to full today while Jordan Howden (oblique) and Alontae Taylor (groin) were again limited for a second consecutive day.

Both teams will release one more injury report on Friday, which will reveal injury statuses such as questionable, out and doubtful moving into the weekend.

The Cardinals and Saints will both be allowed up to two standard practice squad elevations over the weekend. On Sunday, final game designations for active/inactive players are due 90 minutes prior to kickoff - which is slated for 8:30 AM MST on Sunday.

