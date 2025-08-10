Arizona Cardinals Begin Preseason With Win vs Chiefs
GLENDALE -- Football season is officially upon us.
The Arizona Cardinals emerged victorious against the Kansas City Chiefs in 20-17 fashion in Week 1 preseason action.
Both teams played their starters - though Kansas City was quick to pull their first unit, opting only to play Patrick Mahomes for one short series.
The Cardinals rolled Kyler Murray and co. out for two drives before yanking the franchise quarterback.
Josh Sweat and Kelvin Beachum did not dress for the Cardinals tonight.
Both teams had some rust to shake off to start festivities - though they've now got 60 minutes of action under their belt:
First Quarter
The Cardinals' night got off to quite possibly the least ideal start possible, as Greg Dortch fumbled the opening kickoff (with a personal foul on Arizona's special teams unit for an illegal double team) with Kansas City recovering at the AZ 13-yard line.
After a pass interference call on Will Johnson, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs' offense found Jason Brownlee in the end zone to open scoring.
KC 7, AZ 0
Things didn't get much better for the Cardinals, who saw DeeJay Dallas fumble the next kickoff before Arizona ultimately recovered.
After finding success driving down the field, Kyler Murray was intercepted targeting Marvin Harrison Jr. in the red zone.
The Chiefs were pleased with Mahomes' work on their first and short opening drive, opting to place Gardner Minshew in at quarterback on their second drive.
The Cardinals' defense would ultimately force a punt and find momentum on their next offensive drive, having to settle for a Chad Ryland field goal to put themselves on the scoreboard.
KC 7, AZ 3
Second Quarter
On the ensuing drive, Minshew would walk the Chiefs down the field - delivering on some tough throws in the process - before finding the end zone on a quarterback bootleg.
KC 14, AZ 3
After the Cardinals saw enough of Kyler Murray and the first team offense, Jacoby Brissett and the second unit took over.
After punting, Arizona got the ball back thanks to a Darren Hall interception.
The Cardinals made good on their new opportunity thanks to Emari Demercado, who took a simple screen pass and weaved his way to the end zone for a 43-yard score.
KC 14, AZ 10
With just four seconds left, the Cardinals took the lead after an impressive two-minute drill that featured plenty of Xavier Weaver, who capped the drive off with a one-yard touchdown reception.
AZ 17, KC 14
Third Quarter
Clayton Tune entered the game for Arizona at quarterback, though his first drive didn't go as planned. Tune sailed a ball over Tejhaun Palmer and right into the arms of a Kansas City safety.
On the ensuing drive, Harrison Butker knocked home a 58-yard field goal to level the score.
AZ 17, KC 17
With Kansas City eventually driving with Bailey Zappe at quarterback, Cardinals defensive back Kitan Crawford made a great play in the end zone to keep the score at 17-17.
Fourth Quarter
Chad Ryland eventually pushed the Cardinals ahead with a 50-yard field goal of his own to begin the fourth quarter.
The two sides swapped drives until the final whistle.