Social Media Rips Kyler Murray After Preseason Turnover
GLENDALE -- We saw Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray in action for the first time in 2025 when the team played host to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 1.
His debut was... less than ideal.
After driving the Cardinals down the field on Arizona's first possession, Murray was intercepted on a pass that was practically telegraphed to Chiefs defender Jaden Hicks - who appeared to drop from covering Trey McBride to swooping underneath and not having to do much on the play:
As expected, Twitter/X wasn't too kind.
"Kyler Murray in midseason form," said NFL analyst Warren Sharp. "If Caleb Williams or Shedeur Sanders did this Twitter breaks."
PFT Commenter added, "The amount of harm that Kyler Murray is doing to the 5’9” community is irreparable."
And, of course, Call of Duty jokes were made:
"That Kyler Murray interception was so bad it reminded me of when I'm playing Madden and I panic and hit the wrong receiver button," posted Patrick Allen.
BSO's Robert Littal said, "Lowest of keys I think Kyler Murray has reached his skill cap. 3500 passing yards about 20-25 TDs. 10-12 INTs. 500 yards rushing and 7-10 record. You can sort it lock it in every year."
Kyler Murray's Full Performance vs Chiefs
In total, Murray's performance outside of the interception was fairly good, going 7-of-8 for 96 yards and moving the offense fairly well. He also added nine rushing yards on two attempts.
Earlier during training camp when speaking with reporters, Murray offered this on what makes quarterbacks great:
"When you've been doing it your whole life at the best of the best level, it's one of those things where it's boring doing the right (expletive) over and over again, but I would say that's probably the secret," Murray said.
"Those type of things at this position, that's the kicker. Don't get bored playing, they tell me that all of the time, so that's definitely something for me I always stick to."
At least tonight, with McBride open in the flat and Murray seeking Marvin Harrison Jr. down the field, that wasn't the case.
Murray - who is already one of the more polarizing figures in Arizona sports, didn't exactly quiet any of the haters tonight.
Murray could look to rebound in preseason Week 2 action against the Denver Broncos.