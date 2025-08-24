Cardinals Rookie Named Big Winner of Preseason
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals have just wrapped up their preseason festivities, and now final cut down day stands between them and the regular season.
The Cardinals have seen plenty of development from their rookies, though outside linebacker Jordan Burch may have had the most impressive preseason display.
The third-round pick out of Oregon has impressed since the first day of camp, and he capped his preseason off with a two-sack performance against the Las Vegas Raiders.
Bleacher Report named Burch as one of preseason Week 3's biggest winners:
"The Cardinals have to sort out the pecking order among their edge-rushers behind big-time free-agent acquisition Josh Sweat. Burch should be in the rotation, though the coaching staff may increase his workload after a strong showing against the Raiders," wrote Kristopher Knox.
"Burch recorded two tackles, two for loss, which included a strip-sack that forced a turnover. Edge-rusher BJ Ojulari's uncertain timetable to return from a torn ACL will allow room for the rookie third-rounder to make an impact off the edge this year."
Arizona head coach Jonathan Gannon also gave Burch props following the game.
“They try to do what they're coached to do and they can win when they get to their technique quicker. I thought they both [Jordan Burch and Xavier Thomas] rushed well. I thought the inside of the pocket was pretty good most of the day. It was good by the D line to have pocket integrity as those guys are rushing around the edge. So, as a whole, I thought we affected the quarterback like we needed to.”
Gannon, more specifically on Burch, added, "I think he's done some good things and I think he's got a long way to go. But honestly, that's probably all of our guys.”
Jordan Burch Has Carved Out Role With Cardinals
The Cardinals have Josh Sweat anchoring one side of the pass rush, though it's anybody's game as to who will claim dibs opposite of the big fish free agent.
Names such as Baron Browning and Zaven Collins are still ahead of Burch - as evidenced by the Cardinals sitting their starters while Burch has played the last two weeks - though the rookie outside linebacker might be too hard to ignore when the season begins.
Arizona does a good job rotating their front seven, and Burch will surely see some snaps on a weekly basis - though if preseason form carries into the regular season, don't be surprised to see him eventually emerge as an impact player.