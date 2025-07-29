Arizona Cardinals' Biggest Challenge Revealed
The Arizona Cardinals appear to be on an upward trajectory, heading into the 2025 season with much-raised expectations.
The Cardinals will be expected to contend in 2025, whether or not they ultimately find themselves in the playoffs come season's end.
But it won't be easy to complete the final step in that rebuild. Arizona may have doubled their win total from four to eight in 2024, but they need to make one more step, regardless of what obstacles stand in the way.
But what is the biggest obstacle?
NFL.com's Jeffrey Chadiha put together a list of each NFL team's most imposing challenge ahead of them in the 2025 season.
In a familiar theme, Chadiha made note of the Cardinals' WR1 and former fourth-overall pick.
Arizona's biggest challenge? Turning Marvin Harrison Jr. into a superstar.
"The second-year wide receiver had a decent rookie season, catching 62 passes for 885 yards and eight touchdowns. The problem is Arizona didn't use the fourth overall pick in last year's draft for a decent season.
"Harrison possesses elite traits, and the Cardinals need to maximize those talents. He had enticing flashes in 2024, with two 100-yard games as evidence. He also had his struggles, as he only surpassed 65 yards once in his last nine games (with the Cards competing for a playoff spot).
"That can't happen in Year 2. Arizona could've added another weapon to take some pressure off Harrison. The team instead chose to double down on last year's core, and MHJ showed up for camp with 11 more pounds of muscle. The message from both sides is obvious: There's going to be more weight placed on Harrison's broad shoulders this fall. He needs to be ready to deal with it," Chadiha wrote.
As has been much-discussed already, Harrison's 2024 season was disappointing compared to his expectations, but it was still a solid output in an offense that de-emphasized downfield passing.
Harrison doesn't need to necessarily carry the entire offense, but he does need to make the jump to a true WR1.
That doesn't mean targets won't still be going in heavy volume to Trey McBride, but Harrison's confidence and chemistry with both his QB and offensive coordinator will be of the utmost importance as the Cardinals attempt to raise the floor of their offense.
But it sure seems as if (in the small sample size of this camp) Harrison is on course to see a big year two.