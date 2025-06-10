Cardinals' Biggest Minicamp Question Revealed
The Arizona Cardinals have already begun to answer many of their most pressing roster questions. Of course, that's been focused nearly completely on the defensive side of the football.
But, as the second window of minicamp arrives Monday, the Cardinals do have some concerns offensively. How some of the offensive relationships and developments progress will be critical to contending for a playoff spot in the 2025 season.
Courtesy of ESPN's Josh Weinfuss, the biggest Cardinals question ahead of minicamp is a simple, obvious, yet crucially important one.
Cardinals Need Improved Chemistry
"How has Kyler Murray and Marvin Harrison Jr.'s chemistry improved over the offseason?" asked Weinfuss.
"Harrison was good as a rookie, but there were several noticeable miscommunications with Murray, who's entering his seventh season. The two spent considerable time together during the offseason, opting to work out in Arizona.
"But how will it pay off? Minicamp will give a brief glimpse into their timing and execution," Weinfuss wrote.
The Cardinals' QB-WR1 duo failed to blow away onlookers in the 2024 season, that much admittedly is true.
However, it wasn't nearly as unproductive as many might have claimed, as they linked up for 885 yards and eight touchdowns. The issues present spoke to a larger group of problems with an inconsistent Cardinals passing offense as a whole.
There were aspects of the NFL that clearly came up a bit fast on Harrison, and Murray has never been known as the most consistent of QBs. They both made notable mistakes in their 2024 season, and didn't seem to have that high level of chemistry you'd want out of your franchise QB and a first-round WR talent.
Part of that was due to Harrison's usage, and some rookie growing pains are to be expected, especially when there was almost nothing in the way of support other than star TE Trey McBride.
Harrison was used as a decoy, then forced the ball in sub-optimal conditions, while Murray's throws offered little chance for the No. 4 pick to exert his playmaking ability.
But now, Harrison looks poised and ready for year two. He's bulked up, and appears to (in the early goings) look sharp with Murray this offseason thus far.
There are questions that both Harrison and Murray need to answer individually before they can answer them as a duo, but there's clear faith by the Cardinals that they'll be able to do it, and nothing has jumped out as being an inhibitor thereof in year three of Jonathan Gannon.