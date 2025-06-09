Cardinals' Kyler Murray Named Sneaky MVP Candidate
It's a massive season for Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray.
Murray approaches 2025 with much riding on his personal and overall team performance with playoff expectations now residing in the desert. With a revamped defense and another year of continuity between his offensive weapons, it's now or never for Murray to take the next step.
Bleacher Report says Murray could do just that, highlighting him as one of five under-the-radar MVP candidates ahead of next season.
Cardinals QB Kyler Murray Could Be MVP Candidate
"We're creeping deeper into long-shot territory here, but there's no denying Kyler Murray's talent. The Arizona Cardinals also continue to improve on paper, so this could well be their breakout season," Brad Gagnon wrote.
"If that's the trajectory, and if Murray and centerpiece receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. can grow together as a battery in the latter's sophomore campaign, the signal-caller could sneak into the MVP picture.
"Murray has had an up-and-down career but is still just 27. If he stays healthy, don't be surprised if he finally becomes an elite quarterback for an exciting potential contender in 2025."
As many recall, Murray indeed found himself in MVP talks in the middle of last season when the Cardinals were 6-4 and atop the NFC West.
Arizona - and Murray - then crumbled down the stretch of the second half of 2024. Murray's play particularly drew hefty criticism for inconsistency and turnovers.
Murray turned the ball over eight times in Arizona's final seven games as the Cardinals narrowly missed the postseason.
Yet Arizona remained confident in their offensive production, making virtually no changes this season to a corps that consists of Trey McBride, James Conner, Marvin Harrison Jr., Michael Wilson and Greg Dortch.
"I don't think it's the quarterback, it's the whole team. Myself, it's the whole team," said Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon earlier this offseason.
"I'm really excited where he's at right now. I really am. I’m not going to make any power statements but he’s gonna have a hell of a year, I know that."
Arizona believes they've done just that. After making massive strides on the defensive side of the ball, life should be easier for Murray and the rest of the Cardinals offense.
Murray finished 2024 completing 68.8% of his passes for 3,851 yards and 21 TD to 11 INT. He also added 572 yards rushing and five touchdowns on the ground.