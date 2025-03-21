Cardinals' Biggest Need After Free Agency Revealed
The dust has settled on the Arizona Cardinals' big spending in free agency, and now all efforts on making strong changes to the roster can be focused on the 2025 NFL Draft.
After inking big names such as Josh Sweat and Dalvin Tomlinson, the Cardinals (on paper) are closer to being the team many believe they can be - though there's still some pretty big needs in Arizona.
Pro Football Focus says snagging another interior defender is their biggest need after free agency:
"Arizona bolstered its pass rush off the edge by signing Josh Sweat to a $76.4 million deal and re-signing Baron Browning. However, the Cardinals could still stand to improve on their interior defensive line," wrote Max Chadwick.
"They fielded the third-lowest-graded group of defensive tackles last season, and while they added a capable starter in Dalvin Tomlinson in free agency, the other two spots are unknowns. The Cardinals will hope 2024 first-round pick Darius Robinson can emerge in Year 2, but they may need to spend their first-round pick this year on a player like Kenneth Grant or Walter Nolen."
Recently, our own Alex D'Agostino ranked Arizona's remaining needs and placed receiver at No. 1:
"The Cardinals re-signed Zay Jones, and tendered Dortch, so it doesn't appear that they'll look to land a big-name free agent, but the wide receiver position is slowly overtaking the D-line as the area with the biggest lack of consistent production," he wrote.
One could make arguments for spots along the offensive line such as right guard and tackle, though you can never have enough depth along the trenches.
The Cardinals navigated this free agency period well enough to not have any major/pressing holes entering the draft, which is a testament to general manager Monti Ossenfort.
Yet when ranking needs, the Cardinals' overhaul along the defensive line should still be a priority and will likely be addressed early in the draft.