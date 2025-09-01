Arizona Cardinals' Biggest Storyline Revealed
The Arizona Cardinals are faced with the expectations of a year-three surge under head coach Jonathan Gannon and co.
Arizona has already retooled much of their roster, and has brought in both starting-quality talent and depth pieces necessary to be as competitive as possible in the coming year.
But there's one aspect that stands out, not only as the biggest question mark, but also as the most crucial part of an attempt at a playoff run.
According to The Athletic's Doug Haller, the biggest narrative to watch for Arizona this season is a simple one: Kyler Murray and Marvin Harrison Jr.
Here's what Haller had to say about the Cardinals' question-riddled offense in 2025:
"The biggest offensive storyline focuses on Kyler Murray and receiver Marvin Harrison, Jr. Entering his seventh season, Murray still hasn’t shown the consistency required to become a top QB. Decision-making has been a problem.
"A strong connection with Harrison would help. Harrison last season put up decent rookie numbers (62 catches, 885 yards, 8 TDs), but he often struggled to get separation and make contested plays. His improvement is the unit’s biggest question.
"The Cardinals last season had the NFL’s seventh-best rushing attack. That shouldn’t change. Rugged James Conner is coming off his second straight 1,000-yard rushing season, and Trey Benson should have a bigger role in his second year.
"While the Cardinals are thin at receiver, they have one of the league’s top tight ends in Trey McBride, who last season had 111 catches, fourth-most by a tight end in league history. He’s a force in both the passing and run games.
"The Cardinals last season fizzled over the season’s second half, which cost them a playoff spot. This season, with a stronger defense and more consistent Murray, they are capable of avoiding such a collapse," Haller wrote.
Simply put, the Cardinals will go as far as Murray can take them. If he is able to maintain a higher level of consistency, Arizona's offensive outlook is quite positive.
But the Cardinals have shown a tendency to fold down the stretch, especially facing postseason stakes.
How they are able to handle some of the easier teams to begin their 2025 campaign will be telling, but we won't know just how far this team is capable of going until Murray can string together consistent success.
Arizona's offense could be their achilles heel, or it could be exactly the needed boost to reach the postseason.