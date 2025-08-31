Arizona Cardinals' Draft Star Named Potential Impact Player
The Arizona Cardinals are in a position — finally — where getting production out of their draft picks beyond day one isn't out of the question.
That's a far cry from previous regimes.
Arizona has drafted well under GM Monti Ossenfort, finding plenty of legitimate contributors in the later rounds of Drafts.
That's not something to take for granted in today's NFL. The Cardinals are building not only a young core of starting talent, but also adding depth behind those starters.
In a recent article, NFL.com analyst Bucky Brooks took a look at one potential future impact player drafted outside the first round for each team. For Arizona, it was a certain second-rounder.
Arizona Cardinals' Will Johnson Could Be Impact Player
Arizona's potential impact player? Former Michigan standout CB Will Johnson.
"With the 53-man rosters finally decided after contentious debates between executives, scouts and coaches, this is the perfect time to identify rookies selected outside of the first round who popped in game action over the last month, showing the potential to make an immediate impact on their squads," Brooks wrote.
"After suffering through a draft-day slide, Johnson quickly proved any naysayers wrong with impressive performances throughout the preseason, which likely cemented his spot as a starter in the Cardinals' sub-packages.
"The Michigan product has shown outstanding footwork, fundamentals and instincts when blanketing receivers and attacking the ball in man and zone coverages. As a natural CB1 with superb ball skills, Johnson displays the talent and potential to thrive on the island as a playmaking specialist in a "see ball, get ball" defense built for ballhawks in the back end," Brooks continued.
The Cardinals' second-rounder may have a bit of a learning curve in front of him, but don't let that sway your opinion of his career outlook.
Johnson has all the tools necessary to be a strong future corner, and he fits Jonathan Gannon's physical, zone-focused archetype well.
Johnson's biggest issue will likely be avoiding getting flagged, as the NFL continues to make defense impossible to execute. But don't let a few pass interference calls be the final judgment on Johnson.
Arizona's young, rising group of DBs all tended to exhibit similar flag troubles as rookies, but have generally been able to refine that physicality into a plus skill, in alignment with NFL rules.
It may take some time for Johnson to adjust. But he has what it takes to be a star in this league if his potential can be realized.