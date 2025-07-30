Arizona Cardinals' Biggest Strength Revealed
The Arizona Cardinals may have added a ton of defensive talent, but their bread and butter is likely going to look the same as it did in 2024.
While the Cardinals spent all offseason focused on improving their front seven, there's no denying that their offense carries one of the best position group in the division, and perhaps the entire NFL.
Bleacher Report's Alex Ballentine compiled a list of every NFL team's biggest strength and weakness ahead of the 2025 preseason. The Cardinals' strength landed on the offensive side of the ball, and came as little surprise.
Arizona's biggest strength? The offensive backfield.
"The Cardinals made a strong push to make the defensive line their greatest strength, but the offensive backfield gets the nod because they are more proven," Ballentine wrote.
"Kyler Murray finished in the top 10 of Total QBR last season and still adds juice to the run game. He's coming off his second-highest mark in rushing yards (572) last season. James Conner ranked ninth in yards after contact last season.
"If Conner falters in his age-30 season, then Trey Benson should be ready to take over as RB1 in his second season after averaging 4.6 yards per carry last year."
Conner continues to age in a positive direction. He's had the best years of his career as he's gotten older, and it hasn't been particularly close. In 2023 and 2024, Conner posted back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons, a feat he had not accomplished once in his prior six years.
Conner bowls over his competition at a high clip, and averaged 4.6 yards per attempt in 2024 despite being given a heroically large portion of the carries. Though he did suffer a minor injury, he's also been relatively durable, and extremely productive when healthy.
He even earned a two-year extension for his 2024 campaign, a rare accomplishment for a RB approaching his age-30 season.
Behind Conner, there's significant potential in Benson. Benson saw limited opportunity in 2024, but began to show signs of growth, and took advantage of his opportunities when they did arise down the stretch.
The Cardinals are going to run the ball a lot in 2025. That much will not change, and that's OK when players like Conner lead the backfield.
It's not just schematic, Arizona has legitimate weapons on the ground, and they're going to rely on them again.