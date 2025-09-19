Cardinals' Biggest Week 3 Problem is Obvious
ARIZONA - The Arizona Cardinals' biggest problem - according to Bleacher Report - couldn't be more obvious.
The injury bug has reared its ugly head for Arizona this season, specifically on the defensive side of the ball - and even more so speaking to the cornerback room.
The Cardinals previously lost starters in Sean Murphy-Bunting and Starling Thomas before the regular season - and on Sunday three more names didn't finish the game due to injury in Garrett Williams, Max Melton and Will Johnson.
That's precisely what Brad Gagnon highlighted in his blurb for the Cardinals:
Bleacher Report: Injuries Are Cardinals' Biggest Issue
"Problem: Injuries at cornerback. Starters Max Melton, Garrett Williams and Will Johnson also suffered injuries in Arizona's Week 2 victory over the Panthers," wrote Gagnon.
"Bryce Young passed for 328 yards and threw three touchdown strikes in the process, so Arizona could be in big trouble if these things linger when the schedule gets tougher.
"Outlook: Still no definitive news on any of them, but this is a team already down Sean Murphy-Bunting and Starling Thomas V at that position. Fortunately, the schedule is forgiving for now, but they'll have problems in midseason matchups with Green Bay and Dallas if they don't get healthier in the secondary soon."
Cardinals Not Ruling Anybody Out... Yet
When speaking with reporters ahead of Friday's practice, Gannon said Arizona isn't ruling anybody out ahead of their Week 3 battle in San Francisco:
"Injury report: Nobody is ruled out. We'll see how it goes. You guys will have a full list after practice here," Gannon said.
"They're all working hard, and we'll see how that goes. Gotta have a good day today, last day on the grass, and we're headed to San Francisco tomorrow."
Names such as Kei'Trel Clark, Elijah Jones and Denzel Burke could be in line for more work if Melton/Johnson aren't capable of going.
“Kei’Trel I thought played extremely well on fourth down and then he’s thrust into a different role at corner, which I have all the faith in the world with Kei’Trel and he played well. Denzel played a bunch because after (CB) Max (Melton) went out, he came in (and) subbed in for Max, so his role changed after, if I’m correct, not playing a snap Week 1," said Gannon.
"He played I think 66 plays or something like that. That’s a lot of snaps. I think he’ll take a jump from this last week to the next time he plays. He’ll play better, but I thought he did a good job. There was one coverage where he was a little late to get on the right person. (He) had the one foul bang-bang play on a two-point play, but I thought he made some plays too, so that was encouraging. He’s here for a reason. It was good.”