Arizona Cardinals Get Break for First 49ers Matchup
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals may not have to face San Francisco 49ers WR Demarcus Robinson when the two sides clash in Week 3.
49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan revealed Robinson has been suspended for the first three games of the 2025 NFL regular season for violating the league's substance abuse policy.
From KNBR:
COPES: "Is that a confirmed suspension (for Demarcus Robinson) it'll be three weeks to start the year?"
KYLE SHANAHAN: "Yes. You can always appeal it so we'll hope for the best on that, but (three weeks) is what we're planning for."
The 49ers can appeal the suspension if they choose.
San Francisco's offense has suffered some tough luck in terms of injury and availability, as the 49ers have been forced to bring in two former Cardinals in Robbie Chosen and Andy Isabella to fill roster spots to get through camp. Ricky Pearsall, Jauan Jennings and Brandon Aiyuk have all been sidelined for various amounts of time.
This all comes after the 49ers said goodbye to Deebo Samuel this offseason, too.
Aiyuk also isn't expected to be available for Week 3 against Arizona, as he's still recovering from a knee injury suffered last year.
The Cardinals are fresh off sweeping the 49ers in 2024 and hope to continue that success with an improved defense. Arizona sunk hefty capital in both free agency and the draft to load that side of the ball up.
Prior to last season, the 49ers had won the last four matchups against Arizona.
Robinson - who will turn 31 in September - first came into the league as a fourth-round pick in 2016 by the Kansas City Chiefs, winning Super Bowl LIV with them before also having stints with the Las Vegas Raiders, Baltimore Ravens and Los Angeles Rams.
This offseason, San Francisco inked him to a two-year, $9.5 million contract after his best statistical season to date with 31 receptions for 505 yards and seven touchdowns with the Rams. He averaged a whopping 16.3 yards per catch.
Though the Cardinals feel equipped in their own secondary, another big-play threat for the 49ers appears to be missing from their arsenal.
The two sides will meet again in Week 11 after their early-season clash.