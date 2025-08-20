Arizona Cardinals Cement OL in 2026 Mock Draft
The Arizona Cardinals have yet to play their 2025 season, though the NFL Draft cycle never stops, and the phrase "too early" when concerning future cycles isn't muttered within league scouting departments.
In short, the Cardinals are already well within their preparation for the 2026 NFL Draft, which could see them take a variety of different directions with their first-round pick.
Early projections from ESPN have them shoring up the offensive line with Miami Hurricanes OL Francis Mauigoa:
Arizona Cardinals Take Tackle in 2026 NFL Mock Draft
Picking at No. 14, the Cardinals add Mauigoa and solidify both ends of the line with Paris Johnson already anchoring the left side:
"Throughout the predraft process this year, I often linked offensive tackles to the Cardinals. That need will likely only grow next year, given that veteran right tackle Jonah Williams is going to be a free agent in March," wrote Field Yates.
"Mauigoa has played right tackle in each of his first two college seasons, boasting great 6-foot-6 size, nimble feet and immense power that all project well to the NFL level. He made life easier on Cam Ward in 2024, not allowing a single sack over 13 games. Could he have a similar impact on Kyler Murray?"
Mauigoa was recently named as a second-team AP All-American this preseason along with other nods for the Lombardi Award, Wuerffel Trophy and Outland Trophy preseason watchlists.
How He Fits
Protecting Kyler Murray - or anybody in Arizona's backfield for that matter - should be a top priority for the Cardinals, especially with Williams on an expiring contract.
Backup Kelvin Beachum is likely to retire soon, and next man-up in Christian Jones is currently dealing with an injury while struggling to also stay healthy in his rookie season.
There's no future answer for Arizona's right tackle spot, and by all accounts, Mauigoa would be a strong plug-and-play candidate immediately.
Vikings Wire's Andrew Harbaugh also believes he can also play at guard due to his size:
"Francis Mauigoa will be this year’s Will Campbell in the sense that his size will dictate the conversation. That being said, he is twice the athlete that Campbell was, in my opinion, and because of that, I see him as a tackle. At worst, he will be a Pro Bowl-level guard from day one for a team that lands him. I love his athletic ability, but he also plays with a physical edge that not many tackles play with anymore."- Andrew Harbaugh
The Cardinals are a long ways from finalizing their next draft pick, though Mauigoa very well could be in consideration thanks to his potential versatility and ability to anchor the right side of the line.