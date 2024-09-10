Cardinals Bring Back Former DL
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals are bringing a familiar face back to the facility.
Per the team's media relations department:
"The Arizona Cardinals Football Club today announced that the team has signed defensive lineman Angelo Blackson to the practice squad and has released defensive lineman Tyler Manoa from the practice squad."
Manoa was inked to the practice squad last week before being released today.
Arizona's defensive line struggled in their Week 1 opener against the Buffalo Bills, and while this is only a practice squad move, perhaps some extra competition can be aded with Blackson's presence.
More on his re-arrival via the Cardinals:
"Blackson (6-4, 318) returns to the Cardinals after he played 16 games (nine starts) with the team in 2020 when he had 24 tackles, 2.5 sacks, eight quarterback hits and four tackles for loss. A 10-year NFL veteran, Blackson has played with the Jaguars (2023), Beras (2021-22), Cardinals (2020), Texans (2017-19) and Titans (2015-16) after entering the league in the 2015 NFL Draft with Tennessee as a fourth-round selection (100th overall) from Auburn.
"For his career, Blackson has appeared in 128 games (42 starts) and has 179 tackles, 8.5 sacks, 27 quarterback hits, 17 tackles for loss, eight passes defensed, one interception, four fumble recoveries and one forced fumble. He played in 11 games with Jacksonville last season and spent the preseason with Denver.
"Blackson will wear jersey #90."
The Cardinals are back home this week to face the Los Angeles Rams at State Farm Stadium.
While no defensive lineman appeared to suffer injuries last week, cornerback Max Melton is currently going through concussion protocol while right tackle Jonah Williams' knee status is still unknown after exiting in the first half against Buffalo.