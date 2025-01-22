PFF: Cardinals Can't Lose This Free Agent
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals don't have a ton of priority free agents moving into the offseason, though Pro Football Focus says they can't let one of their pass rushers out of their grasp.
The Cardinals acquired edge player Baron Browning ahead of the league's trade deadline this past season, and he finished the year with ten quarterback pressures and two sacks with Arizona.
PFF's Dalton Wasserman on why the Cardinals need to bring Browning back for 2025 and beyond:
"Browning turns just 26 years old this offseason after providing the Cardinals with production as a rotational pass-rusher in 2024. He joined Arizona via a trade with the Denver Broncos, and his 77.3 PFF pass-rush grade led the team despite his arrival not coming until Week 10. Browning produced multiple pressures in four of his last five games, as well. The Cardinals still need to find a star edge defender, possibly in the draft, but Browning would be a nice pass-rush piece to keep around."
Arizona traded a sixth-round pick for Browning, so losing him wouldn't be the worst thing in the world, though the Cardinals did seem to like what he was able to do in the short amount of time Browning was with the team.
Yet it's no secret the Cardinals need a premier name along their edge group. While some massive names either through free agency, the draft or trade could arrive in the desert, Browning would still operate as a nice rotational piece for Arizona with other names such as BJ Ojulari and Zaven Collins also in the room.
