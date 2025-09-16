Cardinals CB Posts Cryptic Message Amid Injury Concerns
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals have yet to reveal the status of star rookie cornerback Will Johnson, who exited Week 2's win against the Carolina Panthers with a groin injury.
Johnson, however, took to Instagram with a post that simply read, "keep the faith" and Cardinals fans have begun to believe the worst when it comes to immediate health of their second-round pick.
Surely by now we would have heard something in regards to Johnson's health, as it's been 48 hours since the Cardinals secured their 2-0 start to the season.
Yet the front is quiet on the two other starting corners in Max Melton and Garrett Williams - both of whom exited action with knee injuries.
Arizona has now seen five of their top cornerbacks injured just two weeks into football season, countiung Sean Murphy-Bunting (offseason) and Starling Thomas (training camp). The team is also without first-round pick Walter Nolen for the first four weeks of the year at minimum.
READ MORE: What Cardinals Future Looks Like After Injuries Galore
Johnson, who fell out of the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft due to long-term concerns about his knee, has greatly impressed when he's stepped on the field.
However, Arizona may be forced to pivot without the ballhawk in their lineup with a tough stretch coming up on their schedule. The Cardinals are on the road against the San Francisco 49ers this week while returning home four days later to face the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday Night Football.
“Sick. You lose ‘SMB’ (CB Sean Murphy-Bunting) before this season starts. Now it just kind of feels like it's the domino effect. I have full faith in those guys. Rookies obviously have to step up, if their name is called on and they get meaningful time, it'll be good for them to grow up quick, but hopefully it's not too bad for the guys who got hurt," franchise quarterback Kyler Murray said of the injury-riddled secondary.
“Guys just have to be ready to go. This is the NFL; injuries happen every week. I think they understand that and they're ready for that. Dudes are itching to play, so (when) you get your opportunity, you have to be ready for it.”
While Johnson's status is still not known publicly, his latest Instagram post hasn't exactly calmed the nervous of Cardinals fans anxiously awaiting a status update on the young impact player.