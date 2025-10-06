Cardinals Coach Goes Viral After Reacting to Game-Losing Mistake
The Arizona Cardinals continue to be at the center of attention for all the wrong reasons.
The Cardinals' 22-21 loss to the Tennessee Titans in Week 5 came with a handful of shocking moments on the field, though one clip that happened on the sideline is going viral.
After running back Emari Demercado dropped the ball in celebration just short of crossing the goal line on a 70+yard touchdown run, which would have put the Cardinals up 28-6 in the fourth quarter, Gannon was spotted having quite the interaction with Demercado:
Arizona ultimately collapsed in the final moments.
As expected, there's been millions of views on the video and more talking about the interaction.
Local insider John Gambadoro gave the following perspective on what transpired:
"I think what matters here are 1. the words Gannon is saying and 2. The veterans around Emari. Will Hernandez is a veteran. If Gannon had said/done something inappropriate, I'm sure Will would have something to say. Possible he was just trying to fire him up and hit his pads. And how close is Gannon to Emari - that matters as well."
Gannon, previously, has talked up Demercado to high levels. And while Gannon has shown some fiery moments on the sideline in past moments, it's hard to think there was any ill intent from Arizona's head coach.
Also, adding to Gambo's point, I believe Will Hernandez and Paris Johnson would have stepped up if a line was crossed by Gannon.
Cardinals React to Emari Demercado Play
Jonathan Gannon on his message to RB Emari Demercado after his fumble:
“It’s never about one play. We have coaching points that I'm not going to tell you guys now.”
Kyler Murray on the momentum switch due to RB Emari Demercado’s fumble:
“If I was on the other side and I see that, that's kind of like a sigh of relief. When it's about to be 28 points, I forget what they had, but it would've been (a) two to three score game. (That’s) probably game over, but that happened. So I wouldn't say it gave them momentum, but it definitely gave them a sense of life, of hope, which you can't give teams in the NFL. It's the National Football League. Everyone's too good. It's too even. When you get the opportunity to put a team away, you have to. And we didn't do that.”
Kyler Murray on Demercado’s fumble:
“Emari is one of the closest dudes I am (with). I'm really close with Emari. I know his character, I know his IQ of the game. And never in a million years would I think that Emari would do that, but obviously we all make mistakes. He's gonna take that on the chin. He understands that. But at the end of the day, we all have to be better. And he owns up to that. We talk about it all the time. So I'm sure he is frustrated.”