Ex-Cardinals Coach Has Easy Fix for Marvin Harrison Jr. Problem
It's no secret the Arizona Cardinals need to get Marvin Harrison Jr. more involved in the offense.
Harrison - who has struggled this season - has been a massive talking point for fans, media and even former coaches.
Todd Haley recently sat down with Cardinals insider Kyle Odegard and was asked about Harrison's tough start:
Todd Haley Gets Honest on Marvin Harrison Jr.
“I have strong opinions on it, just watching from the outside. I don’t know the inside, what goes on at practice, but I coached that position and had a lot of success, even as a coordinator, with the receivers. Keyshawn (Johnson) with the Jets, Larry (Fitzgerald) and Anquan (Boldin) with the Cards, Dwayne Bowe had 15 touchdowns one year. AB (Antonio Brown)," said Haley.
Haley was Arizona's offensive coordinator from 2007-08 before accepting the Kansas City Chiefs' head coaching job.
“The key with these guys – because they are a little different, they walk to the beat of a different drum – you’ve got to get them targets. And the earlier, the better. Yes, scheme comes into play, and the quarterback still has to read the play the correct way, but everywhere I was with big-time potential receivers like Marvin is, I’d make sure to have a little box on my call sheet with a couple guaranteed ways to get the ball in his hands early. Simple screens, out of the backfield, something. You get him involved early. When I came off the field and Antonio Brown didn’t have 15 targets – he was getting 20, 22 targets some games.
“The quarterback generally wants to throw it to the guy he can trust, so (Harrison, Jr.) has to hold up his end of the bargain, but when guys know the ball is going to keep coming, it takes a little pressure off them and they start to gain confidence.
“If I’m game-planning, every play the first read would start with him. It’s not going to go to him every time, because the defense can dictate that, but (I’d try). (Trey) McBride is awesome. I think he’s great. But the ball is going to come to him naturally as things break down. That’s the way it works for tight ends. He’s going to get his 8, 10, 12 targets organically with how the game plays out.”
Cardinals Confident Marvin Harrison Jr. Can Rebound
The Cardinals move into the future absolutely needing the former No. 4 overall pick to make a larger impact.
They believe he can.
"I feel like when you have a guy making plays like that, it obviously gives you confidence to keep going back at him, keep going to him. Like I said, my confidence didn't waver," Kyler Murray told reporters.
"Obviously we had the two mishaps in the first half, but I’m counting on him. He knows that, he knows I have full faith in him and I'm going to continue to.”
Harrison has 16 receptions for 208 yards and two touchdowns on the year thus far.