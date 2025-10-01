Cardinals Nudged to Make Move for Raiders Playmaker
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals find themselves in a rut.
The Cardinals have dropped consecutive NFC West games and are now 2-2 on the season with Arizona's offense as a hefty culprit of their lack of success in closing out games.
One NFL writer has an idea to jump-start the offense.
Arizona Cardinals Urged to Trade for WR Jakobi Meyers
Si.com says the Cardinals should send a fourth-round pick to the Raiders in exchange for receiver Jakobi Meyers.
"There’s obviously something wrong with the Cardinals’ stagnant offense. Kyler Murray hasn’t been able to throw deep for more than a year now and he tends to struggle when he’s not throwing in Trey McBride’s direction. It’s not all Murray’s fault due to the questionable play-calling and Marvin Harrison Jr.’s issues with getting open and holding onto the ball," wrote Matt Verderame.
"However, it wouldn’t hurt for the Cardinals to add another reliable playmaker to make Murray’s job easier. Meyers has 21 catches for 258 yards and one touchdown this season."
Meyers has been a hot trade candidate with the deadline looming this month - but should the Cardinals actually make a move for a receiver?
As we partially covered in the article above, the Cardinals struggle enough getting the ball to their own wideouts in a predominantly run-heavy offense.
Meyers - while good - simply wouldn't be a massive elixir to Arizona's offensive woes.
However, the Cardinals may be more enticed to start airing things out after their Thursday night battle against Seattle saw the offense throw the ball more than 40 times.
Perhaps injuries to the running back stable will force offensive coordinator Drew Petzing to adapt, though Gannon doesn't foresee any massive changes on the horizon.
“Not a ton to me. We will make some tweaks no matter who's back there moving forward, but to your guys' eye it probably won't look a ton different," said Gannon.
"Hopefully, we have some more efficiency and run the ball a little bit better. But with saying that, knowing that the guys that are going to be carrying the ball, their skillset is different than 6 and 33. We have to put them in good spots that they feel really comfortable in and they can execute what's being asked of them.”
While Meyers would be fun, the Cardinals should look to optimize their current crew of weapons.