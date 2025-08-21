Arizona Cardinals Could Boost OL With Under-the-Radar Trade
The Arizona Cardinals have a relatively set offensive roster as the 2025 regular season looms ever closer, but that doesn't mean they can't still upgrade at a position that could always use more depth.
Now isn't exactly the time for trades to go down at an intense rate, but one outlet suggests the Cardinals beef up their offensive line in a deal with the New Orleans Saints.
According to Bleacher Report's Alex Kay, Arizona could target Saints OL Trevor Penning for as little as a 2026 fifth-round draft pick.
Arizona Cardinals Urged to Trade for OL Trevor Penning
Here's what Kay had to say about the potential deal between the two NFC squads.
"The Saints hoped to develop Trevor Penning into one of the league's premier offensive linemen when they drafted him on Day 1 three years ago. Now entering the final season of his rookie deal—they didn't pick up his fifth-year option—it could be time for the franchise to move on.
"Penning, 26, struggled to adapt to the NFL early in his career, making just six starts in his first two seasons. While he did emerge as a 17-game starter at right tackle in 2024, his unsuccessful efforts led New Orleans to shift him to guard this offseason.
"Rather than risk an unsuccessful transition, the Saints could forge ahead with a backup such as Dillon Radunz in that slot for what will almost certainly be a dismal campaign.
"Doing so would free up Penning to be dealt to a team craving offensive line depth such as the Cardinals, who could roll the dice on Penning's unteachable traits and attempt to develop him into a serviceable starter."
The nice thing about a deal like this is that the Penning wouldn't be asked to fill much more than a depth role. The Cardinals have their starters relatively set, but any amount of injury to their already-proficient OL could spell trouble for a run-heavy team.
There's also the question of development, as former standout OL coach Klayton Adams moved on to the Dallas Cowboys in the offseason.
Still, Penning could be a guy who serves a purpose on this Cardinals team. GM Monti Ossenfort isn't one to throw away draft picks, but having as much insurance as possible at one of the most important NFL position groups could still be a worthwhile deal.
If Penning can develop into a starter, that's just a bonus for Arizona. He may be worth the late-round flier.