Cardinals Could Miss Key Players vs Lions
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals could be without some key contributors in their Week 3 home matchup against the Detroit Lions.
The Cardinals listed Greg Dortch, Dante Stills and Kelvin Beachum as questionable after Friday's practice.
Dortch practiced all week but was specifically limited on Friday with a hamstring injury. Thus far, Dortch has caught eight passes for 58 yards on the season as Arizona's starting slot receiver.
With no Zay Jones due to suspension, it will be interesting to see how the Cardinals attack Detroit without either of their top weapons in the slot if Dortch can't go.
Also dealing with a hamstring issue is Beachum, who did not practice at all on Friday and was limited on Thursday.
Beachum is the team's backup swing tackle and has played every snap at right tackle following the injury of Jonah Williams in Week 1. Watch for Jackson Barton or Charlie Heck to be elevated from the practice squad on Saturday.
The other questionable player for Arizona is Dante Stills, who was limited on all three days with a shoulder injury. After playing in the season opener, Stills was made inactive for Week 2's win against the Los Angeles Rams.
All of Will Hernandez (ankle), Xavier Thomas (personal) and Xavier Weaver (oblique) were full participants on Friday and were removed from the injury report.
As for Detroit, their secondary took a hit with Ifeatu Melifonwu and Ennis Rakestraw being ruled out due to injury.
Four Lions (Alex Anzalone, Terrion Arnold, Graham Glasgow and Isaiah Williams) are listed as questionable while three Detroit players (Marcus Davenport, Kerby Joseph and Amon-Ra St. Brown) were cleared to play.
Official inactives on Sunday will be due 90 minutes prior to kickoff.
