Insider: Cardinals Could Target Veteran CB
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals, following the loss of Sean Murphy-Bunting for the entire 2025 season, could explore the cornerback market according to ESPN's Josh Weinfuss.
Weinfuss, in a post on X, outlined the following:
"Some context to the Cardinals putting Sean Murphy-Bunting on the NFI list, which will cause him to miss the 2025 season: Arizona knew about Murphy-Bunting’s injury before the draft and it influenced the Cardinals’ approach, a source told ESPN.
"They ended up drafting two corners - Will Johnson out of Michigan and Denzel Burke out of Ohio State - last month.
"SMB’s absence will force Arizona to bring along some younger CBs faster than the Cardinals had intended.
"I’m hearing the Cardinals may also bring in free-agent CB with some experience."
It's possible Arizona could look to either free agency or the trade market to improve their cornerback room.
Murphy-Bunting was placed on the reserve/non-football injury list earlier this week.
Arizona's injected their cornerback room with youthful additions in each of the last three offseasons, and though the corps of Garrett Williams, Will Johnson, Starling Thomas and Max Melton (among other talented players) don't have the seven-year experience Murphy-Bunting carries, all of the aforementioned names were good bets to earn playing time over the veteran at some point in 2025.
Still, the Cardinals may explore outside options - but what could be out there?
The biggest name on the trade block would be Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey - who is believed to be on the way out of South Beach - you can read more about that possibility here.
The free agent market isn't exactly saturated in talent, though the Cardinals did bring in Asante Samuel Jr. for a visit back in March.
Other names listed as potential options include Jaire Alexander and Eli Apple.
The Cardinals currently have all of their future draft picks to play with on top of $27.8 million in effective cap space to use - so Arizona could certainly welcome another presence in the cornerback room if they desired.
Whether they actually should remains up for debate.