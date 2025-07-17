Former Arizona Cardinals DB Sends Special Message to Fans
ARIZONA -- Former Arizona Cardinals DB Tay Gowan expressed a moment of love and gratitude towards his former organization on social media today.
"To all my AZ Cardinals Supporters, Forever Grateful how the fan base embraced me , believed in me , and supported me . I’ll never take that for Granted…" Gowan wrote on X.
In a string of posts following, he also added, "And to My Eagles, Vikings, and Titans supporters I love you guys man! I’m so thankful. I promise I am. UCF I’m forever a knight. I love this program and I’m forever thankful. This program changed my life. I love my supporters that’s been rocking with me since my college days! My Gowan Island family. And to My Buco family ! You guys saved my life, Bringing me in and giving me a chance…"
Gowan clarified he isn't retiring and is attempting to work his way back in the NFL, where he hasn't appeared in an NFL game since 2023. He's currently working on a book.
Gowan first entered the league as a sixth-round pick by the Cardinals in the 2021 NFL Draft. Halfway through his rookie season, Arizona traded him to the Philadelphia Eagles in the deal that netted Zach Ertz to the desert.
“Very competitive. They kept running go routes and he kept running down the field, stuck his nose in there on tackles," former Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury told reporters when asked about Gowan in preseason play.
"That’s the first football game he’s played in in over a year, or whatever it is, since he took last year off. So, it was good for him to get back out there and get in the mix.”
He played in two games for the Eagles that season, registering two tackles before eventually being released ahead of final roster cuts in 2022.
The Minnesota Vikings inked him to their practice squad shortly after, where he eventually appeared in three games for the team before he was cut in August of 2023.
In October of that year, the Tennessee Titans signed him to their practice squad. He played in one game for the organization and was waived ahead of the 2024 season.
Gowan didn't land anywhere for the remainder of last year, though he did sign with the CFL's Winnipeg Blue Bombers this offseason. He was released back on June 1.
Though Gowan wasn't in the desert long, he was a fan favorite for his personality and capability to interact with people on social media - which is still prominent to this day.