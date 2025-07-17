Former DB Gets Honest on Owner, Time With Arizona Cardinals
There have been plenty of greats to walk through the tunnels of State Farm Stadium for the Arizona Cardinals, and players on the current roster are hopeful that a strong 2025 season could put them in that same boat.
Back in the early to mid-2000s, the Cardinals were a wagon on both the offensive and defensive side of the ball.
One of the key players on their defense back in the day was cornerback Antrel Rolle, who was drafted eighth overall by the Cardinals in the 2005 NFL Draft.
Rolle initially began his career at cornerback before converting to free safety in 2008, where he helped lead Arizona to a Super Bowl appearance with his playmaking abilities in the secondary.
Following the 2009 season, Rolle was released by the Cards to avoid the franchise having to pay a hefty roster bonus. Subsequently, Rolle was quickly signed as a free agent by the New York Giants, making him the highest-paid safety in NFL history at the time.
Needless to say, the split didn't sit very well with Rolle, and in a recent interview with Kyle Odegard, he discussed the difference between his former club and his new team.
Two Teams, Two Worlds
"No shade on the Cardinals, but you didn’t get that NFL love. We got it on Sundays because of the new stadium, the fans were rocking, the fans were awesome. You got it then. But outside of that, we didn’t get the love. It felt like we were a forgotten team. When I got to New York, man, you’d have to be careful sneezing or it could get headlines," Rolle said.
"When I got to New York, man, you’d have to be careful sneezing or it could get headlines," said Rolle. “And you felt it within the organization. Ownership was different. (John Mara) loved it, lived it, adored it. It wasn’t a money thing. It really mattered to them. I’m not saying it was necessarily like that with the Cardinals, but I wouldn’t know, because I didn’t have any close interactions with (the Bidwills). Just hi and bye, things of that nature.
“But you could just tell. The equipment, the locker room, the facilities, the meal prep. Everything was different from top to bottom. It was eye-opening, and it was appreciated. I really appreciated that (in New York).”
The difference seemed glaring. From ownership to popularity and even the facilities, Rolle felt like he was appreciated more for his abilities once he made it to New York.
While he did enjoy his time with the Cardinals, the Giants organization helped Rolle realize his full potential. During his four-year stint with the Giants, Rolle achieved what he couldn't in Arizona: he won a Super Bowl as a team captain, put up career highs in 2013, and was named a Pro Bowler twice.
After his time with the Giants, Rolle went on to play a single season with the Chicago Bears before deciding to hang up his cleats a year later.
The Cardinals will always be thankful for what Rolle did for them in such a short period of time, but the decision to let him walk rather than pay him a roster bonus in hindsight was a bad move and likely a learning lesson for ownership.
