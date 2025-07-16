Cardinals vs Broncos Joint Practice Info Revealed
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals and Denver Broncos will hold a joint practice session ahead of their preseason clash in August.
We finally have full details of exactly when and where via the Cardinals:
"The Cardinals are scheduled to participate in a joint practice with the Denver Broncos on Thursday, August 14 at Broncos Park at 10:00 AM MT (9:00 AM AZ time). The joint practice will take place prior to the two teams playing against each other in a preseason game on Saturday, August 16 in Denver."
This will be Arizona's third time in three seasons under head coach Jonathan Gannon where a joint practice was held with another team. The Cardinals did the same with the Minnesota Vikings in 2023 and Indianapolis Colts in 2024.
Due to the heat in Arizona and limited space at State Farm Stadium, it's unlikely the Cardinals will host one of their own.
Joint practices allow coaching staffs a better opportunity to evaluate players in a competitive setting that's more controlled than a live game. Both teams work together to formulate a plan for various drills and periods to maximize production.
Gannon's been on record as a big fan of the change in tempo:
“(Offensive coordinator Drew Petzing) said it best in the offensive meeting. Maybe if we would have game-planned a little bit different (maybe it would have looked different), but we gotta have SOPs, standard operation procedures, and then we gotta be able to handle and think on the run, too, on different things, because that’s what a game can be," Gannon said previously.
“You’re not going to get every look and know what’s going on and be able to get to things that can handle that stuff. It’s a really good learning experience for our guys. That’s why I love these things.”
In another media session, Gannon offered more insight:
"I like them and I think the players like them. You just have to be smart about what you are doing, make sure everyone is on board with what I call the rules of engagement, and from there, there is good evaluation and good development," Gannon said last year when the team was in Indianapolis.
It's also good for the players to have an opportunity to practice against somebody wearing a different jersey/helmet after hitting the same teammates repetitively.
The Cardinals will host the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 1 of preseason action, will travel to Denver in Week 2 and will finish by facing the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 3.