Arizona Cardinals Training Camp Preview: Wide Receiver
After a busy offseason, training camp is just a week away - Arizona Cardinals football is almost upon us.
Let's dive into what each position will look like for the Cardinals in 2025, continuing with wide receivers. Arizona has its entire WR unit back from a year ago, which should give it a great shot at success from the position.
We’ll dive into receivers here, as the Cardinals should have multiple players who can contribute at a high level, giving Arizona a well-rounded group.
Starters: Marvin Harrison Jr., Michael Wilson, Zay Jones
These three should give the Cardinals a very solid starting group, as with two young players and one experienced veteran, Arizona has a good mix of youth and experience.
Marvin Harrison Jr. looks to make a jump in year two, as the former No. 4 overall pick in 2024 is coming off a solid rookie season, but he hasn’t reached elite status just yet. He caught 62 passes for 885 yards and eight touchdowns a year ago, which should certainly be surpassed in 2025.
Joining Harrison Jr. in the wide receiver room once again will be Michael Wilson, as the third-year receiver also looks to take a step toward stardom. Wilson totaled 548 yards and four touchdowns on 48 receptions in 2024, keeping up his production as a rookie from 2023, but not much else.
If he and Harrison Jr. can both take the next step, they could be the one-two punch Cardinals fans are looking for while forcing the defense to put emphasis on them and creating gaps for other receivers on the team.
With Wilson potentially taking over the slot receiver position in 2025, I have Zay Jones as my final starting receiver out wide. Jones has been in the NFL for a total of eight seasons, and 2025 will be his second year as a member of the Cardinals.
His career-best numbers came in 2022 with the Jaguars, where he caught 82 passes for 823 yards and five touchdowns. He wasn’t able to replicate this in 2024 with Arizona, as his season was shortened due to a five-game suspension for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy.
Expected to play a full season in 2025, Jones should be a nice complement to both Harrison Jr. and Wilson, as these three look to form a dynamic group of starting receivers for Arizona.
Backups: Greg Dortch, Xavier Weaver, Simi Fehoko
Moving on to the second unit of receivers, these guys should get snaps throughout the season, but not with the same frequency as the starting group.
Greg Dortch is the most equipped to get a starting nod at some point during the season, but for now I’ve got him as a backup at the slot position. He’s been with the Cardinals since 2021, not seeing any action in his first two seasons after college for various teams, and had his best season in 2022 with 52 catches, 467 yards and two touchdowns.
Xavier Weaver could also find his way into a larger role, as the second-year undrafted free agent out of Colorado looks to break out in 2025. He had just two targets in two games played last year, not registering a reception. Despite that, he has skill to work with and could be a solid secondary option for the Cardinals.
Simi Fehoko is in a similar situation, although he’s been in the league longer, with his career beginning in 2021 after being drafted in the fifth round by the Cowboys. Fehoko was on the practice squad in 2021, played in just five games in 2022 and then was let go, eventually landing with the Chargers. He played in six games for LA in 2023 and eight in 2024, but he showed flashes last season with a career-high 106 yards on the year.
If he can prove he belongs, he could be a nice backup, but he and Weaver aren’t expected to hold major roles for Arizona. Dortch certainly could be a contributor, but for now these three are who I have on the second line at receiver.
Dark horses: Andre Baccellia, Trishton Jackson, Tejhaun Palmer
Next up are the dark horses of the Cardinals’ wide receiver room. These are guys who will most likely not make any real contributions to the team in 2025 but could break through as “under the radar” players.
Andre Baccellia was undrafted in 2020 out of Washington and has been with Arizona since 2021. He caught seven passes in eight games in 2022 but has been back and forth from the active roster and practice squad since then. He’ll look to turn some heads in preseason in hopes of making the team in 2025.
Trishton Jackson was also undrafted in 2020 coming out of Syracuse and has had little to no opportunity thus far in his career. He’s been on the Rams and Vikings practice squads so far and has only played in seven games in his career, doing so in 2023 with Minnesota. He’ll fight for a roster spot with the Cardinals in 2025 as he looks for his first big break.
Similar to the two above him, Tejhaun Palmer has been on practice squads his career, although his has lasted just one season thus far. He was picked in the sixth round of the 2024 draft but didn’t see any action in 2024 with the Cardinals. 2025 presents a new opportunity for Palmer as he hopes to make an active roster for the first time.
These three have to fight uphill battles, but they all have potential that could lead them to being full-time members of the Cardinals in 2025.
Other players on the training camp roster: Quez Watkins, Bryson Green
The final two receivers expected to participate in Cardinals training camp are Quez Watkins and Bryson Green, both of whom weren’t on an NFL roster last year but for different reasons.
Watkins had some solid years with the Eagles in 2021 and 2022, where he played in 17 games apiece, but he was on the Steelers’ practice squad a year ago and didn’t see any real action.
Green was still in college at Wisconsin last season and was an undrafted free agent this year as he looks for his first opportunity in the NFL.
Position outlook
With a starting line that consists of three very capable receivers, the Cardinals should expect a good amount of production from the position in 2025.
The X-factors here are obviously Marvin Harrison Jr. and Michael Wilson, as their development will be the difference between Arizona having a league-average WR room to one that can compete with the best in the NFL.
Harrison Jr. is expected to make a jump in year two, while Wilson could develop into one of the best No. 2 receivers in the league if all goes well. Beyond these two, Zay Jones and Greg Dortch are both dependable guys who won’t necessarily turn any heads but can be important pieces throughout the season.
After that, I do have concerns about the Cardinals’ depth, as there aren’t any proven options after the four guys I just mentioned, as the rest of the receivers on the depth chart are unproven and have been on practice squads in recent years.
If injuries do strike, the Cardinals could be in a rough spot, but if some of the young guys further down the depth chart progress, that could really make a difference.
Overall, wide receiver should be a very volatile position for Arizona, as it could be one of the Cardinals’ best, although it still has a ton to prove in 2025.