Former Cardinals DL Has Three-Word Reaction to Historic NFL Deal
The Watt family are no strangers to massive NFL contracts.
Both J.J. and younger brother T.J. Watt have earned their fair share of money through their playing careers, though the youngest of the two was recently made the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history by the Pittsburgh Steelers after inking a massive three-year, $123 million contract extension today.
Many had hoped Watt would follow in the footsteps of his oldest brother and play for the Cardinals, where J.J. finished his Hall of Fame career before calling it quits just a few seasons ago.
"Earned. Deserved. Incredible," Watt said in a quick reaction post on X.
After NFL on CBS highlighted Watt's new extension puts him past J.J.'s total career earnings, he also added a quirky follow up:
"I swear, if this guy even lets me begin to reach for my wallet at dinner…"
It's quite possible both Watt's will end up in the Hall of Fame.
J.J. - the 11th overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft - has three NFL Defensive Player of the Year awards, seven All-Pro nods, five Pro Bowls, led the NFL in sacks twice and made the league's 2010's All-Decade Team.
In 151 career games, he tallied 114.5 sacks - most impressively garnering 12.5 sacks at 33 years old with Arizona in 2022 before retiring.
T.J. is still carving his own path, though his NFL Defensive Player of the Year award, six All-Pro selections and seven Pro Bowl nods are quite impressive. The 30th overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft has 108 sacks in 121 games.