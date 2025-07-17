Dream Arizona Cardinals Trade Target Officially Off The Board
ARIZONA -- Though it was the longest of shots, online discussions around the Arizona Cardinals potentially acquiring T.J. Watt via blockbuster trade via the Pittsburgh Steelers can officially be shut down.
Watt reportedly inked a massive contract extension to avoid free agency next year, remaining with the Steelers and becoming the highest-paid non quarterback in league history as a result.
From NFL insider Adam Schefter on X:
"ESPN sources: Steelers star TJ Watt has become the highest-paid non-QB in NFL history for the second time in his illustrious career, reaching agreement today on a three-year, $123 million extension that includes $108M fully guaranteed at signing. The $41 million per year average is the highest of any non-quarterback in NFL history. The deal has been in the works between CAA Sports and the Steelers front office for months."
Watt officially passes Myles Garrett's previous record-breaking average of $40 million per year and now will set the stage of Micah Parsons to break his own record.
Now Arizona Cardinals Fans Can Return to Reality
Watt to Arizona talk was fun, especially during the dead period of the offseason - though it never felt realistic for either side.
The Steelers are all-in on winning immediately, and trading a probable Hall of Fame player when they're trying to win the Super Bowl simply didn't make sense.
For the Cardinals, Watt's acquisition would have been quite hefty in terms of draft capital and salary cap space - and though the front office could have digested both - Arizona simply isn't a Watt away from being a serious contender and justifying the price tag.
Rather, the Cardinals will rely on Josh Sweat to lead the charge. Sweat, who signed with the Cardinals in free agency for less than half of Watt's annual average of $41 million.
Adding Watt would have been particularly cool thanks to his older brother JJ making an appearance in the desert for a few seasons previously.
Alas, the Watt family won't extend their presence in Arizona - though that's likely the best option for both sides.
Watt still has a fan for life in Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon.
"You could make the argument he is the best player on defense in the world and you wouldn’t get a rebuttal from me when you watch the tape," Gannon said ahead of their clash a few seasons ago.
"Just what he does in the run game and in the pass game in affecting the quarterback and the ball. He’s very ball aware. He’s a high takeaway guy. They drop him and he makes interceptions. He’s all over the field and plays with a super high motor. We definitely have to have our eye on that guy all the time.”