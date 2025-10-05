Cardinals Fans Get Updated Timeline for Injured RB Return
The Arizona Cardinals are expected to see Trey Benson back in the mix in 2025 after suffering a knee injury in their Week 4 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.
Benson was placed on injured reserve, causing him to miss at least the next four games in Arizona's schedule.
However, unlike his counterpart in James Conner, Benson is expected back this season.
From ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter:
"Trey Benson underwent surgery on his meniscus - out 4-6 weeks. They now will lean on Michael Carter on first and second down and Emari Demercado will stay in the same role on third down," Schefter said Sunday morning.
When Could Trey Benson Return?
With six weeks being the latest in Schefter's return timeline for Benson, that puts him on track to return in Week 11 against the San Francisco 49ers.
When Benson was placed on injured reserve, that required him to miss at least four games - though the Cardinals have a bye coming in Week 8. That means Benson will be out, at minimum, through the team's Monday Night Football battle at Dallas in Week 9.
ESPN Cardinals beat reporter Josh Weinfuss reported Benson is "for sure" coming back this season.
How Will Cardinals Replace Him?
As Schefter alluded to, the Cardinals will utilize the likes of Michael Carter and Emari Demercado mostly to fill the backfield.
Demercado will get some passing game work while Carter is set to see mostly rushing work between the tackles - though head coach Jonathan Gannon told reporters previously it would be a group effort.
“I don't know. We'll see how kind of the week goes, but we obviously know we have to pick up that role. (I) feel good about ‘Bam’ (RB Zonovan Knight) and Emari and (RB) Mike Carter. I'm sure all three of them will play,' he said.
When specifically asked about Carter, he offered:
"Mike Carter can play football. He's a good football player. I’ve seen that since we've been here, so (there was) roster construction, and obviously it made sense for us. (It was the) best thing for the team and I'm excited for him. I really am.”
Quarterback Kyler Murray said he's excited to see what Demercado can do, too.
“Yeah, I don’t see it phasing Emari much. Obviously, he'll get more time in the game, I'm sure. I'm excited to see what he does with the opportunity.”