Insider Gives Encouraging Trey Benson Update
ARIZONA -- News surrounding Arizona Cardinals RB Trey Benson quickly went from bad to worse yesterday morning.
After initial reports from Adam Schefter suggesting Benson could potentially miss Week 5's contest against the Tennessee Titans - the Cardinals announced Benson would hit injured reserve, causing him to miss at least the next four games.
While there's some pessimism surrounding his injury, there's a good chance Benson returns to the lineup according to ESPN's Josh Weinfuss.
Cardinals Fully Expect Trey Benson Back in 2025
"A source told me that Cardinals RB Trey Benson, who’s going on IR for at least four games, will 'for sure' be back this season," wrote Weinfuss on X.
Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon also told reporters there was a chance Benson might return in 2025.
This comes as just another blow to a Cardinals offense that's already without starter James Conner - who was lost for the entire season after having foot surgery.
“Yeah, it's tough to lose any of them. You never want to see any of your boys, teammates go out. But he'll be back. We'll be back," Kyler Murray said of the injury.
"I'm confident in that next man up. I have full faith in the running back room. Those guys have to step up and I know that they will.”
Up next are the likes of Bam Knight, Emari Demercado and Michael Carter - all of whom bring varying degrees of versatility to a Cardinals backfield that's behind a struggling offensive line. Arizona is averaging less than nearly 30 yards per game running the ball in 2025 as opposed to last season.
“Versatility. Obviously with James and Trey, you know what you're getting. Super confident in those two guys. I'm excited (for) these three guys (and) they get an opportunity to prove themselves, show their skillset and show that they can play the game more than what they were getting," said Murray.
"I'm excited for those guys. I know they're looking forward to the opportunity.”
The Cardinals may be enticed to change their offensive approach with their top two running backs down, which we may have gotten a preview of on Thursday Night Football last week, where Arizona threw the ball over 40 times.
It's another test for Gannon's crew, which is on par for how the season has gone so far.
We'll see how the others in the backfield respond - though it is encouraging to hear Benson is expected back at some point.