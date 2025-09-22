Cardinals Fans Have Plenty to Say After Ugly Loss vs 49ers
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals fell for the first time 2025 following their Week 3 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, dropping their record to 2-1 on the season.
While the season is by no means over, conversations around the team have reached a boiling point as their inconsistent offense and inability to close out games finally caught up with them.
Your reactions from yesterday:
Red Sea Reacts: Cardinals Lose to 49ers
Suz said, "I don’t understand them trying to run out the clock instead of passing to try to get a first down and win the game. Defense gave us everything to win. Offense was on life support. And Conner paid the price."
The Cardinals did lose James Conner for what's heavily expected to be the season, which you can read more about here.
Bryan said, "I felt like I was on one of those cheap fair rides (the offense) that nearly breaks and I nearly died."
You're not alone, friend.
Jay: "Waited too long to get explosive on offense, marv gotta catch his passes especially since JC is out. Good games from K1, Mcbride and the defense. But we GOTTA finish games."
Charlotte: "I'm trying to find some positives. And not coming up with much. We should have won that game. So many missed passes."
Offensive coordinator Drew Petzing has been under heavy fire - and yesterday's game wasn't much help. Arizona's offense continues to sputter and their ugly form finally caught up to them.
Loco says, "had EVERY chance to win that game offensively and we failed every single time. kyler was giving us a chance but nobody else wanted it"
Desert Sports says, "Disgusted. Petzing was propped up by an OL coach that allowed him to run an anemic offense. But, when he finally has his back against the wall and has to dial up a pass heavy offense, it works, but the pass catchers (minus McBride) can't do their jobs."
Jonathan Gannon is also getting some heat.
MonsterDemo said, "Frustrating. Why is Petzing and Gannon so conservative before that final Niners drive? MHJ not developing more as a receiver, rather than propping up a meaningless bulk. All the other pass catchers dropping passes."
Gannon defended the play-calling in his post-game press conference - much to the dismay of fans.
Even GM Monti Ossenfort is catching some heat.
It's a short turnaround for the Cardinals, who are set to host the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday Night Football in Week 4.