Cardinals Fans Will Love Offensive Change Hinted by Insider
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals are expected to make a change to their offense this weekend.
After Arizona's offensive line has struggled out of the 2025 gates, Arizona Sports insider John Gambadoro says the Cardinals will see Will Hernandez get some playing time in Week 5 against the Tennessee Titans.
"I would expect we finally see Will Hernandez get some run this week for the Cardinals. He was kept off the PUP list so that he could practice those four weeks since he was coming of an injury almost a year ago," Gambadoro wrote on X.
More on Will Hernandez
Hernandez tore his ACL last season and was a free agent for a big portion of the offseason before re-joining the organization in training camp.
Hernandez, who was previously a starter, joined Arizona with the understanding that he'd only be inserted into the starting lineup if absolutely needed, sources told Cardinals On SI.
Isaiah Adams, who filled in for Hernandez following his injury, hasn't played up to par - and Hernandez finally appears to be healthy enough to play.
"When we signed him back up there mid-August, it's been awesome, you know, and then he's been working on his game every day," Gannon told reporters.
Hernandez could also potentially see action at left guard, though he primarily played on the right in Arizona.
Cardinals Offense Needs to Get Going
Arizona's offense has been massively under fire to start the season thanks to poor performance - specifically in the running game, where the Cardinals' offense runs through.
After the Thursday Night Football loss against the Seattle Seahawks, Gannon told reporters the staff would take time to self-scout and make some adjustments.
When asked today if he's confident in Arizona's offense, Gannon said:
"We'll see on Sunday. I like what we're doing, though. I liked a few things and like I said, it might probably go a little bit under the radar. It's not going to be like, 'Oh, we're now a Mike Leach spread offense' but I like how we're going to try to attack and it's going to come down execution."
Is Hernandez one of those changes? It sure seems like it, and for good reason. When healthy, Hernandez was an integral part of the Cardinals' success within offensive line.
Whether the man affectionately known as "Mijo" can return to form remains to be seen, though all indications suggest we'll find out on Sunday.