Key Players Return for Cardinals, Titans on Injury Report
The Arizona Cardinals and Tennessee Titans have unveiled their Thursday practice injury reports.
For the Cardinals, offensive tackle Kelvin Beachum returned from his vet day off while wide receivers Simi Fehoko and Zay Jones both went from limited to full participants with concussions.
In Tennessee, safety Mike Brown's knee injury saw him downgraded to a DNP on Thursday while the Titans gained back running back Tony Pollard and defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons from rest days.
All other players on both sides maintained their statuses from Wednesday.
Arizona Cardinals Thursday Injury Report
DNP - Darius Robinson (pec)
Limited - Evan Brown (hamstring), Greg Dortch (collarbone), Jon Gaines (finger), Will Johnson (groin), Bilal Nichols (neck)
Full - Zay Jones (concussion), Simi Fehoko (concussion), Kelvin Beachum (rest)
Tennessee Titans Thursday Injury Report
DNP - Blake Hance (shoulder), JC Latham (hip), Bryce Oliver (knee), Calvin Ridley (knee/elbow), Mike Brown (knee)
Limited - , James Lynch (shoulder), Tyjae Spears (ankle), Kevin Winston Jr. (hamstring), Kevin Zeitler (foot)
Full - Tony Pollard (rest), Jeffery Simmons (rest)
Cardinals Move Into Week 5 With Questions
The Cardinals have struggled on offense and have now lost their top two running backs in James Conner/Trey Benson.
Who will carry the load?
“I don't know. We'll see how kind of the week goes, but we obviously know we have to pick up that role," Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon told reporters.
"(I) feel good about ‘Bam’ (RB Zonovan Knight) and Emari and (RB) Mike Carter. I'm sure all three of them will play.”
Cardinals Not Discounting 0-4 Titans
“I believe so. (They) play hard. In this league, obviously everybody could say they're one or two plays away from being 4-0, 0-4, whatever the record is. I think we're in the same boat, I feel like we could be 4-0 (or) damn near could have lost first two games. I don't really pay any mind to their record," Kyler Murray told reporters this week.
Gannon himself added, "I talked to the team today, not to slight college football, but this is not a 0-4 college football team that has no chance of winning. Everybody in the NFL has a chance to win every game. They've got really good players, really good coaches and we have to play, like I've said, probably our best game to get a win.”
We'll get game statuses such as questionable, out or doubtful after Friday's practice.