Cardinals' Final Moves vs 49ers Reveals Cause for Concern
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals made their two standard practice squad elevations ahead of Week 3's road test against the San Francisco 49ers, and there might be cause for concern.
Typically, these moves are to supplement any injured places on the depth chart teams may be dealing with throughout the week.
If no call-ups are made at a position, that's a telling sign the team feels good about their availability, and vice-versa.
So when Arizona officially unveiled OT Jake Curhan and DL Anthony Goodlow were receiving gameday jerseys - all eyes were directed to the injury report, where the Cardinals have four players questionable: OG Will Hernandez, OT Paris Johnson Jr., CB Max Melton and TE Tip Reiman.
With Curhan's elevation, that does raise some questions over Johnson's availability to play.
Will Paris Johnson Play vs 49ers?
Johnson was a limited participant all week in practice with a knee injury - the same injury that saw him land on injured reserve to end the 2024 season after starting the 14 previous games.
It's unknown if Johnson injured the same knee.
Something to keep in mind, too: Arizona is on a short week after their road test on Sunday with the Seattle Seahawks coming to town on Thursday Night Football in Week 4. With less recovery time between games, Arizona may opt to be more cautious with injuries entering tomorrow.
Inactive reports are due 90 minutes prior to kickoff (1:25 PM MST).
What if Paris Johnson Jr. Can't Play?
Veteran swing tackle Kelvin Beachum will be inserted into the lineup if Johnson is forced to miss his first game of 2025.
Beachum has plenty of experience starting on both sides of the ball and is quite prepared according to Cardinals OL Coach Justin Frye.
"Kelvin Beachum's played, what, 10,000+ snaps in his career? So there's not going to be something that shows up that he hasn't seen," said Frye.
Johnson has built himself into one of the better left tackles in the league, and with a potentially massive payday coming next offseason - the former top ten pick was set to take another leap forward and establish himself as one of the best at his position, period.
Johnson's 87.7 PFF pass-blocking grade ranks fourth among active NFL tackles this season.
The Cardinals hope to continue their winning streak against San Francisco after sweeping the 49ers in 2024.
Beachum played in the season-closing 47-24 beat-down at State Farm Stadium in Week 18.