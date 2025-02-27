Cardinals Final Salary Cap Number Revealed
The NFL has finalized its salary cap number for the 2025 season, and the Arizona Cardinals now know how much money they'll have as free agency is just weeks away.
Teams have a cap limit of $279.2 million, according to NFL Media's Tom Pelissero.
In a later post, Pelissero also added: "Total projected player costs, including benefits, is slotted at $362.48 million per club. That’s roughly $11.6 billion in player costs across all 32 teams for 2025."
According to OverTheCap, the Cardinals have the following cap space to work with:
Cardinals 2025 Cap Space Revealed
Overall cap space: $76.1 million (5th in NFL)
Effective cap space: $72.6 million (4th in NFL)
Effective cap space already has the team's projected draft class and top 51 players on the roster accounted for in the total.
It's a big offseason in Arizona, as the Cardinals have steadily shown improvement under general manager Monti Ossenfort.
Entering Year 3 and armed with some of the league's top cap space, Cardinals fans are pleading with Ossenfort to make a splash and push Arizona over the postseason hump.
When speaking with reporters, Ossenfort was asked about the team's massive amount of cap space:
"I think it gives us an opportunity because it gives us flexibility. I think it gives us opportunities to see what the market is at certain positions. When you're tight up against the cap, it limits what you can do," said Ossenfort.
"It's just one of those things where you also have to be smart about it. You don't want to spend to spend either. You have to make the right decisions. If you historically look back and see teams that won the off-season or teams that won free agency... going back and looking at 2020, is that always the case, six, nine, or 12 months later? I don't know.
"Free agency is a great roster-building tool. We're right here on the cusp of the two biggest roster-building opportunities for us in free agency followed by the draft. We're going to be active in both of them. We're going to make smart decisions and things that we think are the right fit for our team, both the person, the makeup, and then also schematically, who can help us the most."