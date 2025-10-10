Cardinals First-Round Pick Again Ruled Out
TEMPE -- The Arizona Cardinals have ruled out defensive lineman Darius Robinson for Week 6's road test against the Indianapolis Colts.
Robinson, dealing with a pec injury, also missed last week. Gannon confirmed he would not suit up when meeting with reporters at his Friday press conference.
Robinson's second season hasn't gotten off to the start everybody had hoped for in Arizona, as his pass rush grade of 46.4 on Pro Football Focus ranks dead last for players at his position.
The former first-round pick has struggled with injuries dating back to his arrival, as a preseason calf injury saw Robinson play only six games in 2024.
Arizona is also missing this year's first-round pick in DL Walter Nolen, who is still on PUP with a calf injury. The Cardinals did welcome back Bilal Nichols to the defensive line last weekend.
Cardinals DL Darius Robinson Still Injured
Fans have been frustrated with Robinson's play and bill of health since his arrival, though the Cardinals did nab names such as Calais Campbell and Dalvin Tomlinson this offseason.
READ: Cardinals Give Positive Kyler Murray Update
“I know what we have to control to give ourselves a chance to win. We've done that better in certain games than other games. That has to stay consistent," said Gannon.
"Then I think that looking at each week what we do well and what the opponent does well, we just have to continue to exploit that. In my opinion as a coach, we can always do a better job of that (of) how we set things up. Then ultimately coach it and (make sure) the players understand it and go out and execute it.
"The old adage of coaching better and playing better, its coach speak, but it's the truth. If you ask anybody, it really is the truth, so (we) just have to be on those details.”
Arizona's defense has been near the top of the league despite their 2-3 record.
Now, a challenge with Indianapolis presents itself according to Gannon:
“They're a good football team. Obviously, I light up when I talk about (Colts Head Coach) Shane (Steichen) because I know how good he is being with him for those two years that we were together. He's a really good football coach, and he knows how to use his people and use his weapons.
"He knows how to get the most out of the quarterback. Like I said, they've got a lot of good players. (Colts General Manager) Chris Ballard's done a really good job with that roster where it's at right now with a mix of vets, youth and premium players as I would call them. Then, (Colts Defensive Coordinator) Lou (Anarumo) coming over from Cincinnati, they play hard. They disguise really well. They take the ball away.
"They're taking the ball away at a high clip right now—I'm thinking (one of) the top couple teams in the NFL—and he's got premier players too. They've got two inside guys that are really good players, a really good corner, and a really good MIKE linebacker, who I was with. I was with a couple of those guys. It's a big-time challenge, there's no doubt.”