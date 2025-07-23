Cardinals First-Round Pick Suffers Injury; Will Miss Time
GLENDALE -- Excitement rose through the air of State Farm Stadium leading into Jonathan Gannon's press conference ahead of Day 1 of Arizona Cardinals training camp.
Until Gannon started speaking - informing media members three players wouldn't be present at practice due to injury, which includes first-round pick DL Walter Nolen III.
Walter Nolen Will Miss Time With Calf Injury
"We're ready to get after it. Exciting time for everybody in the NFL right now. ... A couple injury notes for you guys - Bilal [Nichols] won't be out there, coming back from the neck [injury] still. BJ [Ojulari] won't be out there coming back from the knee, and a new one that popped up was Walter [Nolen] who hurt his calf training, so he's going to miss some time," Gannon said before practice.
"All three of them are doing everything they can to get back on the field."
Gannon wasn't able to clarify exactly what happened training or how long he'll be out when asked if missing any preseason or regular season action was on the table for Nolen.
Nolen was the 16th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft and was a player the Cardinals highly coveted during the process as a versatile and violent defensive lineman who has upside getting after the quarterback.
"Today, the perfect world was getting in my car and having Walter Nolen on our team," said Gannon following the first round.
Though an official starting spot could be debated, Nolen was projected to make an early impact within Arizona's new-look defensive front. The Cardinals rotate their front seven heavily, and if Nolen is anywhere close to being as good as he's projected to be - he will find himself on the field early and often.
Now, guys such as Dante Stills, L.J. Collier, Justin Jones and Elijah Simmons could see an increase in playing time with all of Nolen, Ojulari and Nichols out for an unknown amounts of time.
Ojulari is still working his way back from a severe knee injury that saw him miss the entire 2024 regular season while Nichols played six games last year before suffering a neck injury.
While we don't know the extents of Nolen's injury, losing your top pick and stalling his progress before even touching the field at training camp isn't a good start for the Cardinals - and the mystique around the severity of the injury isn't promising.