Day 1 of Arizona Cardinals Training Camp Brings Hope
GLENDALE -- It feels like a mini Christmas morning, and though there's no tree - a gift has arrived for Arizona Cardinals fans.
The first of many training camp practices arrives today later at State Farm Stadium, where head coach Jonathan Gannon will unofficially begin his third season commanding the team.
It's been 199 days since the Cardinals last took the field in Glendale, thumping the San Francisco 49ers in their 2024 season finale and instilling hope for the future despite their collapse down the second half of the year.
General manager Monti Ossenfort made quick work of the offseason, attacking the defensive side of the ball in both free agency and the draft. Arizona's defense has the potential to be the best it's been in a decade as a result.
Offensively, it's a massive year for quarterback Kyler Murray and his arsenal of weapons. No major changes were made over the last few months, instilling confidence that another year of continuity with tight end Trey McBride, running back James Conner and wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. can pay serious dividends.
You hear it all the time: third seasons are pivotal for any regime, and that rings true for the Gannon/Ossenfort tenure.
After hitting the reset button and battling through a tough 4-13 campaign in year one, 2024 saw the Cardinals double their win total while proving to be a potential playoff squad in the process. Losing their last five-of-seven rightfully left a sour taste in the mouths of fans, though the progress can't be ignored.
Which sets the stage for today.
Super Bowl's aren't won and lost on the first practice of training camp. No damning opinions - either direction - can be formed.
However, winning habits to reach the postseason - something the Cardinals haven't done since 2021 - can begin to take place today.
For what feels like the first time in years, expectations of a playoff berth in the desert isn't only something capable in Madden. The Cardinals certainly have the coaching staff and are talented enough to, at minimum, find themselves in the conversation when the season begins to draw to a close.
What's done today won't officially show up in any record books. The win-loss column won't be impacted. This day won't be recalled by many even a week from now.
However, today is the first (and perhaps most important) step in the right direction for a Cardinals team that carries hope for so many deprived football fans in the Valley.
Welcome back, football.