Cardinals: We Got Our Number One Player
TEMPE -- The Arizona Cardinals welcomed Ole Miss DL Walter Nolen to the desert with the 16th overall selection in the 2025 NFL Draft after months of speculation, rumors and uncertainty around what the organization would do in the first round.
The Cardinals opted to take Nolen despite reported character concerns, hoping his play on the field will speak for itself.
“He’s got a huge heart. It was awesome in the pre-draft process getting to know him. I don’t know what narratives are out there or anything like that. I make up my own mind, and this guy is a Cardinal 1,000%. I’m glad we got to add him," head coach Jonathan Gannon told reporters after the first round ended.
Gannon spoke with AZCardinals.com shortly after the pick was made and said Nolen was the team's number one player.
Nolen projects to be a versatile piece to the team's defensive line, which should now be a strong point given names such as Calais Campbell, Dalvin Tomlinson, Darius Robinson and Dante Stills among others also existing on the roster.
"Today, the perfect world was getting in my car and having Walter Nolen on our team," said Gannon.
Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort also added, "It’s one of those things where you set the board and our board has all the positions across the top and then you stack and sometimes there’s one position a guy’s sticking out a little higher and you just sit there and wait and you peel cards off as their names get read.
"Then you sit and wait until it’s your turn. Hopefully you got one that’s standing up there that’s high, so we were excited that Walter made it to us.”
Nolen tallied 10.5 sacks through his final two seasons of college play along with 85 tackles and four passes batted down.
“Disruption. Disruption. We’ve talked about it a lot," Ossenfort said when asked why Nolen was the pick among other options at 16.
"We wanted to have a more disruptive defensive unit. We think we’ve added players that can help us do that. When we find players that can affect the middle of the pocket, it puts a lot of stress on the offense. Walter is another guy that we think can help us do that, and we’re really excited to add him to our team.”