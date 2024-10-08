Cardinals Get Boost After WR Returns From Suspension
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals are poised to welcome back a potentially big contributor to their receiver's room.
WR Zay Jones saw his five-game suspension officially end today, and thus Jones can re-join the team for the rest of the Cardinals' schedule.
Jones was signed after the NFL Draft after being released by the Jacksonville Jaguars. He inked a one-year, $2.2 million deal.
There was hope Jones would help raise Arizona's ceiling as their fourth receiver, though a suspension handed down by the league in August prevented Jones from joining the team for the first five games of the year after violating the NFL's personal conduct policy.
According to AZCardinals.com, the team was granted a roster exception for Jones that lasts seven days:
"The Cardinals asked for and were granted a roster exemption for Jones that lasts for a week; by Oct. 14 the Cardinals must put him back on the 53-man roster or release him. They could bring him back to the roster at any point before then and he could in theory play Sunday in Green Bay."
Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon says he will practice this week.
“Yeah, I’m excited about Zay heading in here. We’ll find the right ways to deploy him and he’s a playmaker for us. He can play all three positions, and he can make plays so absolutely. I’m excited to get him back," Gannon told reporters on Monday.
